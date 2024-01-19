 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Sean Casey, Emergency Medical Team Coordinator in Palestine, for United Nations Correspondents Documenting Gaza Genocide

2 comments
Gaza Health Situation: WHO Briefing | United Nations Sean Casey, Health Emergency Officer, World Health Organization (WHO), will brief on the health situation in Gaza. Upon his ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: United Nations)   Details   DMCA

Gaza Health Situation: WHO Briefing | United Nations

Upon his return from a five-week deployment in Gaza, the World Health Organization's Emergency Medical Team Coordinator in the Palestinian enclave Sean Casey, today (17 Jan) said, "overall, most critical need is really a cease fire, because everything short of that is simply addressing needs on a day-by-day basis."

Talking to reporters in New York, he said, "I saw evidence again and again of the simultaneous humanitarian catastrophe that's unfolding. We see it every day in Gaza, getting worse and worse. And the collapse of the health system day by day, with hospitals closing, health workers fleeing, casualties continuing to stream. And lack of access to medicines and medical supplies, a lack of access to fuel to run the hospital generators to keep the lights on, to keep the machines running."

Casey, who has been reporting from the ground as his team delivered supplies and assessed conditions in medical facilities in Gaza, said, "we have been and continue to try to deliver critical medicines, medical consumables, fuel to the functioning hospitals that are still working, trying to continue to surge in additional health workers, doctors and nurses to meet the enormous demand of trauma patients, but also patients with every other clinical presentation that you would normally see; the pregnant women who still need antenatal care and who still need to deliver, people who require dialysis, etc."

He reported that at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, "basically, the whole hospital was filled with displaced persons. Thousands of them, reportedly tens of thousands of them living in the operating theatres, living in the corridors, living in the stairs, and the emergency department seeing hundreds of patients a day, mostly trauma, with only a handful, literally 5 or 6 doctors or nurses to care for all of those people."

Casey said he saw "patients on the floor, so many that you could barely move without stepping on somebody's hands or feet."

In Al-Ahli Hospital, he saw "patients who were lying on church pews, basically waiting to die in a hospital that had no fuel, no power, no water, very, very little in the way of medical supplies, and only a handful of staff remaining to take care of them."

The Emergency Coordinator said, "I saw patients in hospitals every day with severe burns, with open fractures, waiting hours or days for care, and they would often ask me for food or water. It demonstrates the level of desperation that we see. So, in addition to their injuries and illnesses, they're just crying out for the basics of life. What could change those dynamics? Access is an enormous one. The ability to move people and supplies safely and quickly. We're talking about lifesaving skills and lifesaving supplies."

During his deployment, Casey visited six medical facilities out of 16 that are still functioning, and 36 that were operational before the war.

_________________________

King Charles III to undergo procedure on enlarged prostate, palace says

click here

[NOTE FROM UNITED NATIONS SANTA FE: Maybe after that procedure, His Majesty could IMMEDIATELY rescind and revoke William Henry Gates III's status as KCBE!~~~~> TRANSLATION: Knight Commander of the British Empire.

SIMILARLY, Obama's designation of Gates as the Presidential Freedom Award MUST SOON BE REVOKED, RESCINDED, AND WITHDRAWN!

____________________________________________

43 years in the Native American and Japanese woodblock print business in Santa Fe, recently semiretired to devote all of my time as United Nations Futurist Theoretician to developing the procedural and structure reforms necessary at the UN, not (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

  New Content


Ecuador & United Arab Emirates on the Middle East | Security Council | United Nations Comments to the media by Ambassador Jose' De La Gasca, Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, and ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: United Nations) Details DMCA

ECUADOR AND UNITED ARAB REPUBLIC PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE UNITED NATIONS, MEDIA STAKEOUT NEXT TO UN SECURITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

I hope it is becoming clear to OpEdNews Readers in so many nations, why it is that the 9th UN Secretary General catastrophically erred in accepting the $200 million offer from William Henry Gates III and Melinda French Gates to buy the troubled so-called "World Health Organization," which, for reasons not entirely clear to me even now, in retrospect and after the Aftermath, D. Trump and his Slovenian-American 3rd wife declined to fund WHO for $800 million! He should be replaced by Lana Nusseibeh, from United Arab Emirates, in photo above.

Was it the tele-evangelists who so loudly proclaimed that WHO was jamming injections into hundreds of millions in at least 120 nations, and that D. Trump had better not fund it for $800 million! SOOOOOOO, Gates recognized a great opportunity to give his genocide and "population reduction" a legitimate cover, as part of his duties as "philanthrocapitalist" and as Knight Commander of the British Empire, according to QE2 selling him that accolade in March 2005.

This led to pharmaceutical genocidists being indicted by the International Criminal Court prosecutors who are from Britain, Senegal, and Fiji, in Case OTP CR 473 021, so if you want to read more about that, use DUCKDUCKGO, the internet search engine that doesn't track you for the article in the Brawley, California Desert Review from December 20, 2021.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2024 at 12:57:09 PM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

  New Content


Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, speaks from the Rafah Border Crossing There should not be any impediment to humanitarian relief supplies going to children, to women and men; civilians. They are ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Middle East Eye) Details DMCA

Desert Review in the Imperial Valley was the first USA media venue to let their readers know about ongoing Hague Court Proceedings, which will turn out to be one gigantic trial, much larger than the 1946 Nuremberg Trials! In the USA just talking about such things used to be so scary that the author used a pseudonym, Justus R. Hope, to protect his being killed, despite his double medical certifications in two medical specialties.

Be sure to read the second list towards the end of that article, a list I will save for another OpEdNews article soon, GOD WILLING.

I concluded after watching Sean Casey press conference at the UN in New York, that he wold make a great replacement, a replacement that should be inevitable, for the Ethiopian Director General of WHO, who was ALSO among those 16 indicted pharmaceutical genocidists in CASE OTP CR 473 021, most of whom seem to like to congregate in Davos Switzerland in January to confer with Klaus Schwab, Founder of World Economic Forum, who was also indicted for pharmaceutical genocide at the Hague.

Why that case is moving so slowly is difficult to comprehend, but that case has had great impetus and progress, thanks to Robert Kennedy Jr.'s New York Times best selling book, THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI, as well as the Kentucky USA Senator and Eye Surgeon, Randal Howard Paul, M.D. which is entitled DECEPTION.

This is a new article for up to 31 Judges to read, excepting German and Chinese Judges for ICJ, already the top for page views at Pennsylvania's OpEdNews, and I haven't sent it to anyone yet, except now some other branches of the ICJ, and to Karim KHAN and Judge Piotr Hoffmanski, at the ICC, PLUS, the Deputy ICC Prosecutors, Mame Mandiaye Niang (SENEGAL) and Nazhat Shameem Khan (FIJI)

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2024 at 1:07:27 PM

Author 0
