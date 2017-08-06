Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Scott Walker's Crony Capitalism

By       Message John Nichols     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/6/17

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)

From Common Dreams


Wisconsin governor Scott Walker's plan to give the technology firm Foxconn a taxpayer-funded $3 billion package to build a new plant in Wisconsin has been called 'generally an awful way to lure jobs.'
(Image by (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr))   Permission   Details   DMCA

If Scott Walker were a fiscal conservative, he would be ashamed of himself.

But Walker is not a fiscal conservative. And he has no shame, as Wisconsinites who know how their tax dollars are spent are rapidly discovering.

Walker, who has claimed over the years that the state is too impoverished to adequately fund public education, public services and roads, has suddenly determined that Wisconsin has an extra $3 billion to hand off to a controversial multinational corporation that is famous for making big promises to nations and states and then failing to deliver.

How is this possible?

Easy. Walker is running for re-election and, as a career politician, he is perfectly happy to sacrifice fiscal responsibility on the altar of his own ambition. Never mind that, in doing so, he embraces precisely the sort of crony capitalism that sincere conservatives have long decried.

It could be that the Taiwanese technology firm Foxconn really will build a sprawling factory in Wisconsin and hire thousands of workers. But the deal that Walker wants Wisconsin taxpayers to fund -- a $3 billion giveaway package in return for the promise that a $10 billion plant will be developed in the southeastern corner of the state -- is so bad that the Bloomberg View business editors label Walker's approach "generally an awful way to lure jobs."

"In short," they editorialized last week, "Wisconsin's plan is likely to help a few people in an unpromising industry find temporary work before they're displaced by technology -- and to do so at the expense of everyone else in the state."

That isn't just "a bad deal," argues Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Indiana's Ball State University. "It is an over-the-top bad deal for Wisconsin."

In an analysis published by MarketWatch, Hicks explained: "In a market economy, companies taking risk and hiring workers is a necessary ingredient to prosperity. That is not what is happening here. Foxconn bears no meaningful risk in this deal. All the risk and all the labor costs for the next decade and a half are borne by the beleaguered taxpayers of Wisconsin."

If Walker were some kind of economic development genius, his defenders could make a case that he knows more about these kinds of things than Hicks, a distinguished professor of economics who specializes in state and local public finance and the effect of public policy on the location, composition and size of economic activity.

But Walker is the guy whose 2016 presidential campaign collapsed when Republican primary rival Donald Trump detailed his failures -- "I mean, Walker's state, Wisconsin, is a catastrophe from an economic and a financial standpoint..."

Now Walker is running for re-election and he is so desperate for a job-creation "win" that he's not bargaining. He's giving away the store.

That's bad economics and, perhaps, bad politics.

Hicks suggests: "Voters might wish to ask just why each Wisconsin household is stuck with a nearly $1,200 bill to subsidize a company that is half as productive as Wal-Mart, and one-tenth as productive as Harley-Davidson."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 