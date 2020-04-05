One of those whom I hold in the highest esteem when it comes to public health, hardball consumer protection, and plain old just telling the Truth, is Scott Tips, president of the National Health Federation, based in Monrovia, California. This is his press release from today. He is an accomplished and successful lawyer, one of the few with strong background in health reform, which seems to most effectively come from court decisions. The legal aspects of this ostensible pandemic are not yet fully recognized nor discussed, certainly compared to the vast and profound discussions going on in the medical realm. Who at this point has interrogatory or subpoena power?I am publishing his entire press release, but for the graphs described herein, please go to:

Never Has So Little Done So Much Harm to So Many~The Latest Coronavirus Attack Is A Cover for Restricting Our Health Freedoms

~By Scott C. Tips, President National Health Federation

Last year I was invited to speak once again at the International Academy of Oral Medicine & Toxicology (IAOMT) Conference to be held in early March 2020 in Dallas, Texas. I had spoken at the organization's 2019 event held in Indianapolis, Indiana and it was a great success. This organization of holistic dentists is one of the finest I know, and its events are always well-attended, well-planned, and put on impeccably. This year I spoke on the topic of vaccines, government mandates, and how to resist them legally. At the time, the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to get rolling worldwide and I began my speech by complimenting the assembled dentists and dental personnel on their bravery in attending the event when so many other public events, including Expo West in Anaheim, California were being cancelled. I felt that they all deserved a medal or at least an award, but they surprised me by presenting me with an award instead.

Part of my speech was about the coronavirus. But many additional facts have come to light and much has happened since I spoke on the subject then, as the World hurls itself off the cliff into destruction far below. In a rapidly changing environment, I can only present a snapshot here of our current knowledge of the COVID-19 drama that is being enacted before our eyes. It is important that none of us are stampeded into being the obedient slaves that the massive fear-mongering campaign waged by the Deep-State media and government would have us become.

Mortality Rate?

In February 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) - never known for its accuracy or consistency - declared a "Pandemic" for the coronavirus and claimed that the mortality rate for the novel coronavirus disease now designated as COVID-19 was 3.4%, while that for the seasonal flu was 0.1%. Of course, the news media ran with those numbers and splashed scary headlines across the World stating how much more deadly this new virus was than the seasonal flu. The problem with WHO's statement, however, was that they applied two different formulas for the two viruses. For the COVID-19 disease, for example, they simply didn't count any of the mild cases of COVID-19 that resolved themselves; yet, they did with the seasonal flu. If WHO were to apply the same formula to seasonal flu cases as it did with COVID-19 cases, then the seasonal flu is revealed more truthfully as being twice as deadly as the COVID-19 virus.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself has stated that for the 2019-2020 flu season, 22,000 Americans have died of the seasonal flu while approximately 1,000 Americans have died to date of the COVID-19 flu. Even applying reported worldwide figures for COVID-19 deaths, we have under 7,000 deaths. That is still tragic, but the worldwide COVID-19 figures are far less worldwide than are the seasonal flu deaths in America alone! Not to even mention that the European death rates are lower so far in 2020 than those in 2017.

And for all of this, the U.S. and State and local governments are willing to trash the American economy and destroy the domestic and international financial markets, most of which are based on the U.S. dollar? And why now? We must ask ourselves these questions because this drastic approach was not adopted during earlier epidemics with far more deadly viruses. So, why now?

COVID-19 is the weakest of the seven serious flus and diseases (West Nile, SARS, Bird flu, Swine flu, Ebola, and Zika) we have had since 2002. So far, as mentioned above, it is even less deadly - by one-half - than the ordinary seasonal flu. Bob Luddy, writing for The American Spectator, went even further, "This season the flu has killed 22,000 Americans versus 388 dead from COVID-19. This is the hard data available. There has been no national discussion about the flu but complete panic on the coronavirus."

John P. A. Ioannidis, a Stanford University Medical School professor of medicine and epidemiology, has reasonably argued that we are making decisions without reasonable data, so it is impossible to make claims about any fatality rate, actual or future. Dr. Ioannidis thinks that when the dust settles and an accurate count is made the true mortality rate for COVID-19 could be five times lower, coming in at 0.025% or maybe 0.625% but certainly not the alarmist WHO figure of 3.4%. "Patients," he writes, "who have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 are disproportionately those with severe symptoms and bad outcomes. As most health systems have limited testing capacity, selection bias may even worsen in the near future."

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, another Stanford University professor of medicine, concurs when he says, as quoted in The Wall Street Journal, "An epidemic seed on January 1st implies that by March 9 about six million people in the U.S. would have been infected. As of March 23 " there were 499 Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. " that's a mortality rate of 0.01%." He laments the fact that there have been no studies done to accurately assess the actual Measured Case Fatality Rate.

