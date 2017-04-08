Refresh  

Scientific Studies have Allowed Honesty in all Situations to Heal Me from Violence.

By Kari Ann Owen
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Scientific Truth Means Healing Truth in Any Circumstance

by

Dr. Kari Ann Owen

522B Minnesota Avenue

Castle Beethoven

Missoula, MT 59802

penomee@yahoo.com

My childhood interests in astronomy and physics did not make me a scientist.

But learning the scientific method and the mystery of seeking answers to scientific mysteries saved my life and continues to make it possible.

George Orwell wrote in 1984 that when freedom exists to say two plus two is four, all else follows.

In my case, I could not ignore evidence that my father and sister had homicidal tendencies evinced by my father and mother leaving dangerous drugs within my uninformed reach; my sister saying she did not care if I committed suicide after I had made a very serious attempt and almost died. Nor could I ignore my own self-cutting, nightmares and flashbacks, anxious and incomprehensible rapid speech and most of all terror of just about all people in every situation. My being considered fat (I was moderately overweight by American insane standards) made me an object of ridicule and much worse.

And I knew I needed help, whether or not my tormentors would choose to grow up.

I had already learned to look at the truth of stars and planets and electricity by age eight, and fortunately that carried over to my asking for psychiatric help at fourteen. This did not change my other family members; their ridicule and cruelty continued even when I was on passes from a hospital and a school for a three-year period. The verbal savagery of kids at the "school" to which I was sent was exceeded by an anal rape by four girls in the hospital. No one held any of the perpetrators accountable.

I wanted them to be held to account. Being a young and rejected teen ager, a monster (my father and a camp counselor had called me this), I also wanted them to love me.

They could not.

www.kariananowen.com
I am a produced playwright,published essayist and doctoral level scholar in religion and literature, living in the San Francisco Bay Area. I am also the widow of Silas S. Warner, creator of the original "Castle Wolfenstein".

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kari Ann Owen

Science and the healing of personal injuries have much in common: we evaluate the problem and seek the best solutions and follow them, keeping a focused eye not on our wishes and dreams, but on how to heal the conflict within or without.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2017

