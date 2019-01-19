 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Science vanquishes God, then assumes His place in the heavens

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment, In Series: Daily Inspiration

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/19/19

Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

Since it is our own sentience or subjectivity that is engaged in pondering the evolutionary process, we must somehow locate our looking radically apart from an all-seeing god, a divinity that ponders the material world from a position wholly external to that world. The scientific intellect which sometimes prides itself on having vanquished the belief in God from much of the rational populace, populace, regularly situates its gaze in the very place (or rather, the very same non-place) recently vacated by that God. For it affects the same external, all-seeing perspective,the same view from nowhere enjoyed by that divinity. . The most assertive new atheists unwittingly rely, in this sense, upon the very same monotheistic assumptions that they ostensibly oppose.

The hyper-rational objectivity behind a great deal of contemporary techno-science, could only have arisen in a civilization steeped in a dogmatic and other-worldly monotheism, for it is largely a continuation of the very same detached and derogatory relation to sensuous nature.

- David Abram


(Image by IntelligenceSquaredUS.org)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Rosa Luxemburg (Article) (# of views) 01/17/2019
Daily Inspiration — What are you thinking, Hal? (Article) (# of views) 01/17/2019
Daily Inspiration — Embodied Animal (Article) (# of views) 01/13/2019
View All 349 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 322625   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 238 articles, 3441 quicklinks, 15312 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I've posted this before, but it seems appropriate to do so again here. It was at the end of my deceased friend's book, Deana Jensen, that I've published under different titles, and also here, (dissecting religion generally and Mormonism in particular, the alleged foundation of Senator Mitt Romney's thinking) click here. The quotes below aren't in the linked article, but added by me in other editions with my friend's son's permission (he holds the copyright).

From Richard Dawkins, world renowned atheist, at the end of a Time Magazine interview: "If there is a God, it's going to be a whole lot bigger and a whole lot more incomprehensible than anything that any theologian of any religion has ever proposed."

And this, from Albert Einstein: "Try and penetrate with our limited means the secrets of nature and you will find that, behind all the discernible laws and connections, there remains something subtle, intangible and inexplicable. Veneration for this force beyond anything that we can comprehend is my religion. To that extent, in fact, I am religious."

Personally, I side with Einstein, and would add that the more I've opened my eyes to it for the past 50 years, the more I see serendipity and synchronicity woven through my life, to the point where it is utterly beyond chance--as if the universe is speaking directly to me. No, I don't hear voices in my head, though I do note that ideas flow through me, particularly while engaged in creative endeavors, such as writing, teaching, inventing.

In response to Richard Dawkins, a truly great humanist and impeccable clear and logical thinker (imo), I would say: "If there is something behind the Big Bang, it's going to be a whole lot bigger and a whole lot more incomprehensible than anything that any scientist of any subject has ever proposed."

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 10:45:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 