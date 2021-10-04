 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Science must guide India, UK: Stoking vaccine nationalism will fail us all

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 91838
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Bobby Ramakant - CNS

Gandhi had warned us against 7 sins, one of them was SCIENCE WITHOUT HUMANITY.
Gandhi had warned us against 7 sins, one of them was SCIENCE WITHOUT HUMANITY.
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

One of the seven sins we should not commit, as warned by Mahatma Gandhi, is "science without humanity". But are we conscious enough to ensure that the global fight against Covid is mindful of Gandhi ji's message?

Right before Gandhi ji's birth anniversary, government of India announced its reciprocal policy for UK nationals arriving in India to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days after their arrival (regardless of their vaccination status). Earlier, UK had announced its travel policy that Indians, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

UK had announced an even more problematic policy but it had course-corrected when valid protests emerged against it not recognising vaccinated Indians because 90% of those fully vaccinated in India had received the vaccine (Oxford AstraZeneca) whose scientific research and development was done by UK-based agencies (though it was made in India by Serum Institute of India). Valid questions were raised - will UK also not recognise its own citizens who have received the same vaccine--but not made in India? Thankfully, sanity prevailed and after few days and intense lobbying around the United Nations General Assembly, UK government clarified that it does recognise the India-made Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine but its concern was towards vaccine-certification process in India.

Indian government says that UK's travel policy is discriminatory towards Indians. That is why Indian government announced that from October 2021, all UK nationals travelling to India will also have to undergo a pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, another RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day after arrival. They will also have to quarantine at home or at their destination address for 10 days.

Is nationalism trumping over science?

Not just UK and India but all countries worldwide need to be on the same page that the only possible way out of the pandemic is we stand united and progress together with oft-quoted chant by governments "no one is left behind". Populations worldwide need to be fully vaccinated in a time-bound manner (United Nations health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) target for all countries is to vaccinate 70% of populations globally by June 2022). Vaccinating populations globally will reduce severity of the disease and bring down Covid deaths drastically (as has happened in countries where large part of the population is fully vaccinated) as well as may give us hope to invoke herd immunity that may possibly show us the path out of the pandemic. However inequitable rollout of vaccine is so ugly with 80% of 6 billion vaccine doses delivered in rich nations so far. Hope this changes for more equity in vaccine rollout worldwide.

All countries also need to break the chain of infection transmission. People should wear proper masks, maintain physical distance, hygiene, and other measures to curtail the risk of infection spread, as much as possible.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 