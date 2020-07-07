 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/7/20

School's Out. Reactionaries Hate That.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 76576
Funding of K-12 schools map.
Funding of K-12 schools map.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Wikideas1 (talk) (Uploads))

If there's been one bright spot in America's COVID-19 experience, it's the near-complete shutdown of an expensive and obsolete government education system cribbed from mid-19th century Prussia.

Across the country, "public" pre-K thru 12th-grade programs closed their doors this spring. Some districts attempted to hobble along using not yet ready for prime time online learning systems. Others just turned the kids loose to likely learn far more than they would have in the combination daycare centers and youth prisons that pass for schools these days.

It was a perfect opportunity to scrap "public education" as we know it, perhaps transitioning entirely to distance learning as a waypoint on the journey toward separation of school and state.

Naturally, the political class hates that idea. Primary and secondary education constitute an $800 billion per year job and welfare program, with beneficiaries (read: voters and campaign contributors) up and down its extensive food chain.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran isn't one to let a little thing like a pandemic derail that gravy train: He's ordered the state's government schools to re-open in August, operating at least five days per week and offering "the full panoply of services" -- from glorified babysitting to teacher pay to big agribusiness buys for school lunch programs -- to those beneficiaries.

It seems likely that most states will follow Corcoran's lead to one degree or another, naturally also seeking ways to blow even more money than usual on enhanced social distancing, increased surface disinfection work, etc.

That seems to be the consensus of the entire American mainstream political class, from "progressive left" to "conservative right."

Yes, Republicans and evangelical Christians will bellyache about the teachers' unions,.

Yes, Democrats and the unions will gripe about charter schools and voucher programs.

But they're united in their determination to resuscitate the system as it existed before the pandemic, instead of letting that rotten system die a well-deserved death and moving on to better things.

There's a word for that attitude.

The word is "reactionary."

As time goes on, we'll hear lots of agonized propaganda about how the pandemic has forced huge changes in "public" education. Those changes will be entirely cosmetic. The authoritarian infrastructure beneath won't have changed at all.

By letting the political class pretend that history can be forced to run backward, we're denying future generations the real educational opportunities that past generations denied us.

School's out. We should keep it that way.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Comment by Rob Kall:

Sometimes I run articles from the right. This is one of those.

Libertarians don't like to spend money on anything other than their selves. As Thom Hartmann has said, they are liberal on sex and drugs and conservative on economics. And schools cost money.

It's not surprising that this writer does not come up with alternative option. Perhaps he just wants to let children grow up randomly and then throw them into the market, their beloved market that heals all. Except the market is rigged and it doesn't work the way libertarians base the rest of their theories upon.

Before civilization, the whole band or tribe raised children, teaching them all they needed to know about how to live and survive and thrive.

That stopped with civilization except for the wealthy. It was even illegal or not permitted to teach reading to some people, particularly slaves.

So yes, Covid 19 has changed things within education. And yes, there could be some longterm shifts. But let's make sure that the outcome is better education not less of it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:32:43 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
Reply to Rob Kall:

"Sometimes I run articles from the right. This is one of those."

Incorrect. I'm as far left as it's humanly possible to get. Which you'd know if you bothered to look into what libertarianism entails instead of just aping the idiocy of rightist multi-millionaires like Hartmann.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 1:16:57 PM

Author 0
June Genis

Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010)
Reply to Rob Kall:

"Libertarians don't like to spend money on anything other than their selves."

Well I guess you can say that's true if it means personally supporting only those institutions that an individual believes are doing good. But only in that context.

Libertarians tend to be private about their charitable involvement unless they are personally prominent enough to have a bully pulpit. Believing that government is not the best institution to help people is not equivalent to not caring. For some reason this seems to be the hardest thing for social democrat type leftists to understand about libertarians.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:48:23 PM

Author 0
molly cruz

Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
Having spent my life creating what |I thought was an ideal learning environment I have lots of thoughts on improving the system; mainly by adding many more schools and restructuring the curriculum. The kids in my school didn't want to leave, so I knew we were doing something right. Lively, happy, smart teachers are the core, small classes are essential, after that it's easy. If the subjects are separated as in high school from kindergarten on, everybody does better.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:32:02 PM

Author 0
