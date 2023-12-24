School Board Races Are Set



On November 11, 2023, 26 potential candidates for the LAUSD School Board pulled petitions from the Los Angeles City Clerk in their quest to have their names appear on the March 5, 2024, primary ballot. To qualify they had to collect at least 500 signatures from registered voters within their Board District. They had 25 days to accomplish this task.

As the filing deadline approached, the field had already been reduced by two as two candidates had formerly withdrawn from the Board District 1 race. Four additional candidates failed to submit petitions with the required signatures, reducing the number of potential candidates to 21.

After completing the signature verification process, the Los Angeles City Clerk's office announced on December 12, 2023, that three additional candidates did not have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The remaining 18 became official candidates and will face the voters on March 5th, 2024:

George McKenna has held the BD1 Board Seat since winning a special election against Alex Johnson in 2014. He succeeded Marguerite Poindexter LaMotte who passed away while in office the previous year. While he could have run for one more term before term limits kicked in, he instead decided to retire.

Eleven candidates circulated petitions for the opportunity to succeed McKenna. Of these, three of them did not submit completed petitions and one was found to not have enough valid signatures. The seven candidates who did succeed at this task are:

Sherlett Hendy Newbill

Didi Watts

Christian Flagg

Rina Tambor

Scott Schmerelson was the underdog when he first won his BD 3 Board Seat in 2015, ending incumbant Tamar Galatzan's political aspirations. In 2020, he beat back the California Charter School Association's anti-Semitic attacks to win re-election. He has qualified for next year's ballot and is asking the voters for one more term before term limits force him into retirement.

Seven candidates pulled petitions to run against Schmmerelson, but Richard Ramos announced that he was dropping out of the race as the deadline to submit signatures approached. He has endorsed the incumbent.

Byron Gutierrez and Janie Dam submitted" signatures but these were deemed to be "insufficient" by the City Clerk's office. Dr. Dam is appealing this ruling stating that she submitted "nearly 1000 signatures."

The four challengers who qualified are:

Dan Chang

Like McKenna, Jackie Goldberg won her BD 5 Board seat for her second stint on the LAUSD Board in a special election. She succeeded charter-industry supporter Ref Rodriguez after he was forced to resign after being convicted of a felony related to his campaign. She too, could have run for another term, but will instead take a well-deserved retirement.

All four of the potential candidates who pulled petitions qualified for the ballot:

Fidencio Joel Gallardo is the only one of all the LAUSD candidates not to pay the $300 filing fee and instead collected 1,000 valid signatures.

Victorio R. Gutierrez

