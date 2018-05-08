Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 12 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (12 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Schneiderman's Resignation, the New York Attorney General who Tolerated 1/3 million Voters Being Purged in 2016

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

News 2   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/8/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


How The New Yorker Built Airtight Report On Eric Schneiderman | Morning Joe | MSNBC In the wake of abuse allegations, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned from his position on Monday night. New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What a brilliant job Jane Mayer of the New Yorker magazine did in the article on the sex life of New York's Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, which yesterday led to his resignation, for which she deserves the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative journalism!

Eric Schneiderman was the AG who completely ignored the Moveon.org petition I wrote, formally asking him as Attorney General to go into Federal Court to request a judicial order to redo the fatally flawed 2016 NY primary, after one third of a million voters were purged and unable to vote in that primary. Just in Brooklyn and the Bronx alone there were 128,000 voters who were disenfranchised, mostly Hispanic and African American voters. (In the consolidated NY statutes, this would be akin to asking the NM Supreme Court for a Writ of Mandamus).

- Advertisement -

7200 people signed the petition, including 4000+ New Yorkers; I compiled their incisive comments into 3 articles at OpEdNews; I then sent the NY A.G. these articles along with the petition.

This is proof that in Albany we are seeing Tammany Hall or worse all over again, except now with cell phones and iPads, and without Boss Tweed and the 1860's handlebar mustaches. Albany's corruption is obvious and on-going. We should be glad in most of the United States to not have such deranged individuals "serving" at the highest levels of law enforcement or in the Executive Branch, to the extent we read about in the New Yorker article.

Schneiderman was part of the Clinton Dream Team of her top 100 highly placed advisers. The big picture was that that highly flawed primary and the purging of voters was all to be swept under the rug as much as could be. All 7 of New York's million reader newspapers largely ignored this issue, except for Shaun King at the New York Daily News.

- Advertisement -

As a glaring example, the News Editor of the Associated Press Manhattan office, David Caruso, personally told me that the AP had never even interviewed the two officials at the Bureau of Elections who did the purging, not even to establish whether they were acting on behalf of someone in particular, or were they coerced or bribed to do what they did.

I recall clearly how Clinton's ensuing "victory" in the New York primary was then used to ratchet up her campaigning in the rest of the states; the newspapers in New York posited from then on that it was all over and "in the bag" for Hillary as if the entire world of Journalism and Politics revolved around New York City.

It was Bernie Sanders who suffered the most from this debacle as it progressed.

Realizing the staggering dysfunction in the Albany Attorney General's Executive Office and how this spilled endemically over into the top levels of New York, I shifted the inquiry from Schneiderman's office to that of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, who was later to be fired by Donald Trump. That too came to nothing.

When you comprehend this level of the collapse of these processes, you arrive at a sobering and depressing perception of how miserably we run our elections in the United States, as bad as some 3rd world nations. Please take 80 minutes and watch on YouTube this film: UNCOUNTED: THE NEW MATH OF THE AMERICAN ELECTIONS. Computer manipulation of election results is a serious unattended problem, if we are indeed going to naively continue consider our nation to be a democracy.

When purging voters goes unpunished and uninvestigated by officials, journalists and editors, vote rigging comes next, and that will also be routinely and categorically ignored.

- Advertisement -

If top officials in a state abandon responsibilities because they are like Schneiderman with his deviant alcoholic sexual practices, we as a nation are in more serious trouble than we usually realize.

Read this article and judge for yourself, but do, take this seriously.

Four Women Accuse New York's Attorney General of Physical Abuse

click here

(Article changed on May 8, 2018 at 20:42)

 

- Advertisement -

News 2   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 278 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2213 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Donald Trump claims that he "predicted" Schneiderman's demise for or five years ago. I didn't predict anything after 2016, but was certain then that the abysmal indifference displayed to our Moveon.org petition asking for his help to get a new New York Primary by Federal Court order, that this showed failures as an Attorney General of a very important state, and that he was as part of Hillary's Dream Team of 100, the real cause of his obliviousness to our petition.


Now it is clear that he was drinking heavily and carrying on like a madman with at least four women.


Meet Tanya Selvaratnam, one of these 4 woman, who said to the New Yorker reporter thar Schneiderman called his "brown slave," and would slap her until she called him "master."



Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:03:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 59 articles, 79 quicklinks, 2016 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I want to see more evidence before another elected official goes down in flames. sorry, but abused women can A file a report to police B leave C tell their story to a reporter D tell their story to a close relative or friend who can testify to the truth of the story. These women did none of the above and waited how many years? Show me the evidence. Show me the medical records from their hospital visits. something. pulitzer prize ? nope.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:15:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 278 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2213 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content
You are entitled to your views, of course, and nothing wrong with asking for evidence. My article is about my own personal experience vis a vis Mr. Schneiderman as the chief law enforcement officer for the State of New York.


I am with you on for example Al Franken stepping down and those weird circumstances. But this is different, so please watch the video on that headlines the article on how the New Yorker built its "air tight case."


This case was strong enough for Eric Schneiderman to choose to step down almost immediately. If none or little of it were true or if the evidence was fabricated, why would he be permanently leaving office in only 34 more minutes from me writing this right now?


If you want to learn more about this impeccably credentialed journalist, watch this video about her on another subject, the effect of money on American politics.



Jane Mayer on Money in US Politics {{NEW | OCT 2016}} Ever feel like there are hidden forces quietly controlling the political landscape with massive amounts of cash? Well, you're not crazy. --- Jane Mayer ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Transliminal) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:26:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 25 fans, 2204 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content


Much easier said than done when THE most powerful and connected law enforcement officer in the State threatens you, especially, if the reports are true, from a violent psychopath.


He has pretty much admitted these events happened, but he says they were consensual. If so, why cut and run immediately?

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:19:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 59 articles, 79 quicklinks, 2016 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This accusation should be heard in court. I have no idea if he did this thing or did not do this thing. But I am getting weary of every man who has a public face being accused of sexual misconduct - in some cases for offenses so minor and trivial they never deserved a mention - and losing their careers and reputations without any evidence being put forward in a court. A mere accusation is sufficient to destroy a person's life's work. Yes, Al Franken was innocent, and he just backed away because even defending himself against those allegations was too humiliating. If these women were so horribly mistreated, why did they keep coming back for more - which is clearly what they did. They lose all credibility right there. A lot of people have sexual practices that are not mainstream and which they would never want to be known by the public. So I find all of this a gray area. If these women were abused, they should have filed charges. and in a timely manner. And I speak as a victim of a bona fide rape. I also speak as someone who has had to toss a few drinks at guys when they behaved like total creeps. We are not helpless because we lack brawn.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:06:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 