(Image by YouTube, Channel: End Times Prophecy News)



Anthony Scaramucci's rocky road seems to have its foundation in personal as well as pubic incidents. After his wife filed for divorce in early July after three years of marriage, Scaramucci tweeted, "Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more."

However, it behooves the American people to understand the backstory and unusual circumstances in a public servant's private life, as it can profoundly affect the wellbeing of the country.

Selected Scaramucci Timeline

January 6, 1964. Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci was born in Port Washington, Long Island, NY, of Italian-American parents. His grandfather, Alessandro Scaramucci, had emmigrated from Italy.

2011. Scaramucci and his first wife separate after 23 years of marriage. Scaramucci and Deidre Ball begin dating. (Exact dates for each are unknown.)

Early 2014. Scaramucci and Ball have their first baby together, a boy.

2014. Scaramucci's divorce from his first wife, with whom he has three children, is finalized.

July 11, 2014. Scaramucci and Ball marry.

January 12, 2017. Scaramucci is named Assistant to President Trump and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs.

March 6, 2017. White House announces the appointment of Ideagen founder and former CEO George Sifakis as director for the White House Office of Public Liaison, instead of Scaramucci.

June 19, 2017. Scaramucci is named senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the U.S. Export-Import Bank. At this time, he was also still under consideration for a post as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

June 26, 2017. Wiki notes, "three network investigative journalists--Thomas Frank, Eric Lichtblau, and Lex Haris--resigned from CNN over a false, later retracted Trump--Russia story that connected Scaramucci to a $10 billion Russian investment fund. The network apologized to Scaramucci and said the online story did not meet their editorial standards. Scaramucci said the original story was not true, and accepted CNN's apology."

July 6, 2017. Ball files for divorce from Scaramucci. At the time, she was approximately eight months pregnant.

July 21, 2017. Trump Administration named Scaramucci as White House Director of Communications.

July 21, 2017. Sean Spicer, White House press secretary and an ally of Mr. Priebus, resigned in protest when Scaramucci was hired. He predicted it would add more chaos to the team.

