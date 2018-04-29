- Advertisement -



The final curtain on the comedy/tragedy of Donald Trump' is long past due. The impeachment process for removing an unfit, dangerous megalomaniac from a nationally and internationally crucial office is totally out of date. Is there any way to salvage this presidency?

YES - but unlikely. First, we must grant the Don some kind of unusual intelligence. In the present circumstances he must be feeling very defensive, as evidenced by his rancorous tweets and erratic acts. We may note that he has instigated acts such as the two bombings of Syria to distract attention from attacks on his personal foibles. It is remotely conceivable that he could reverse himself by committing momentous acts of political virtue and courage that would soften his image and alter his legacy at the last moment, allowing him to retire in peace with himself at the conclusion of his one term of office.

The first situation that comes to mind is the potential reconciliation between North and South Korea. Trump has the option to facilitate this process or to throw a monkey wrench in it by implacable demands. He could demonstrate rational diplomacy by yielding to the appeals of President Macron of France to rejoin the Paris agreement on global warming and honoring the nuclear treaty with Iran. In doing so, he will be separating himself from the most reactionary factions of the Republican Party and aligning with the sentiments of the majority of the people.

Trump could astonish everyone by representing himself as a man of peace rather than the commander of America's military might. As commander-in-chief, he could order the down-scaling or closure of controversial military bases. and avoid new crises that inflate our military budget.

Perhaps the most significant change that Trump could make would be to acknowledge the reality and extent of global warming, and then promote large-scale projects that could have significant results, as advocated by the scientific community.

It might be asking too much for Trump to renounce some of the unjust and reactionary measures of his administration contributing to greater disparity in wealth and opportunity, but they can be nullified by the next administration.

Good Luck, Mr. President, on your decision to go out of office with some sense of satisfaction and self-respect, or in total humiliation.