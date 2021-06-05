 
 
Save Lakshadweep: Stop 'reform' which is not socially just and ecologically sustainable

Bobby Ramakant - CNS

We only have one planet. there is no planet-B. Save Lakshadweep, Save Earth
There is a growing call to save Lakshadweep islands from attempts to destroy them socially, culturally and ecologically. One of the key demands is for the government of India to recall the Administrator appointed in Lakshadweep immediately and ensure democratic rights to decision-making are held by the islanders.

The National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM) condemned and opposed the recent measures brought in and proposed by the Lakshadweep Union Territory Administrator, Praful Khoda Patel. These will disrupt the local ecological, social and cultural balance of the Lakshadweep islands and its community of around 65,000 inhabitants, through destructive developmentalism and religious chauvinism, said the statement issued by the NAPM.

"We challenge the implementation of the Constitutionally unsound Draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR), Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) and other draconian Acts which go against the spirit of a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic India and are actively designed to harm its citizens".

Widely respected development justice leaders like Dr Sandeep Pandey and Medha Patkar are among those who have endorsed the NAPM statement. "The forced imposition of 'development' will cause a social and economic crisis among the community and lead to cultural erasure. This assault by the current regime is also in line with its well-known hatred for Muslim populations."

Corporate capture?

These plans and regulations, which are designed to enable large-scale corporate entry into the tourism and hospitality sector, are not only anti-people, but also anti-environment. The measures adopted are arguably bad for any society, but especially so for smaller communities which live in the ecologically and environmentally sensitive Lakshadweep islands. Each one of the proposals will enhance global warming with rise in sea level, and speed up the climate crisis. This also goes against our national policy regarding climate change, said NAPM leaders.

Corporate capture refers to the means by which an economic elite undermine the realization of human rights and the environment by exerting undue influence over domestic and international decision-makers and public institutions.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
