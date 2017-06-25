Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Farhan al-Saud, who lives in Germany, has revealed what he claims are the US conditions for helping Mohamed Bin Salman to become King of Saudi Arabia before his father's death, the US-based thenewkhalij.org reported on Friday (June 23).

thenewkhalij.org quoted a Twitter message from Prince Khalid claiming that he had received the information from an informed source within Saudi Arabia's ruling family.

The conditions include "absolute obedience to the US and Israel and carrying out whatever they ask him to do," said Prince Khalid.

Other conditions for helping Bin Salman to take the throne before the death of his father are: "Working to settle all Gaza residents in north Sinai as an alternative homeland and Saudi Arabia along with the UAE will afford the needed funds; getting rid of Hamas and whoever supports it; and getting Sanafir Island from Egypt."

Bin Farhan argued that the last condition would make the Gulf of Aqaba international waters instead of Egyptian territorial waters, which would facilitate Israeli shipping to and from the port of Eilat. It would also help Israel to carry out a project planned to operate in parallel to the Suez Canal. A retainer of around $500 million is also involved, he claimed.

The prince said that this issue split the ruling family even before the death of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz in 2015, as a wave of royal decrees ousted several officials from within the royal family and others.

Saudi prince Khaled Farhan Al-Saud announced his defection from the ruling royal family in Saudi Arabia in July 2013 and pledged his support to Islah Movement led by London-based Dr Saad Al-Fagih. "I proudly declare my defection from the Saudi ruling family, for their policies, decisions and conduct are never governed by national or people's interests but by personal whims."

Dr Saad Al-Fagih is a Saudi national who heads the Movement for Islamic Reform in Arabia. He lives in London, and was a professor of surgery at King Saud University in Riyadh until 1994.

According to Brazilian journalist Pep Escobar, just when geopolitical practitioners were betting on regime change in Qatar -- orchestrated by a desperate House of Saud -- regime change ended up happening in Riyadh, orchestrated by Warrior Prince, Destroyer of Yemen and Blockader of Qatar, Mohammad bin Salman (MBS).

Writing under the title - House of Saudi Cards: The Inside Story - Escobar quoted a top Middle East source close to the House of Saud and a de facto dissident of the Beltway consensus, as saying: "The CIA is very displeased with the firing of [former Crown Prince] Mohammad bin Nayef. Mohammad bin Salman is regarded as sponsoring terrorism. In April 2014 the entire royal families of the UAE and Saudi Arabia were to be ousted by the US over terrorism. A compromise was worked out that Nayef would take over running the Kingdom to stop it."

Before the Riyadh coup, an insistent narrative had been pervading selected Middle East geopolitical circles according to which US intel, "indirectly", stopped another coup against the young Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim al-Thani, orchestrated by Mohammad bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with help from Blackwater/Academi's Eric Prince's army of mercenaries in the UAE. Zayed, crucially, happens to be MBS's mentor.

Escobar went on to say that our source clarifies, "the events are connected. Prince is CIA, but he probably stopped any coup attempt on Qatar. The CIA blocked the coup in Qatar and the Saudis reacted by dumping the CIA-selected Mohammed bin Nayef, who was to be the next King. The Saudis are scared. The monarchy is in trouble as the CIA can move the army in Saudi Arabia against the king. This was a defensive move by MBS."

The source adds, "MBS is failing everywhere. Yemen, Syria, Qatar, Iraq, etc. are all failures of MBS. China is also displeased with MBS as he has been stirring up trouble in Xinjiang. Russia cannot be happy that MBS was and is behind the lower oil price. Who are his allies? He has only one and that is his father, who is hardly competent." King Salman is virtually incapacitated by dementia.

