 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Saspirilla

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Saspirilla is a simple drink. When mixed with ginger beer it is not too hard - both see its limits and tossed up with the udder ink and all calls. 45 is not a natural mutation. They say it is one number of a beast who lost its way among the sands and the mimsy gorotoves. I don't even want to see the permutations off another sodden mess flailing by a 45 to be of the waters to booming They wind the outings of beasts into a very strange world. Permutations do the work. They call it 2021, what evah that is. And what is its mainstay. A dead ringer, a poltice for a dipsedoodle!


The dipsedoodle who does long to be with the treetops - why? To mauls anything he or they say its not covid and its not into yer wind. Today at least it floweth somewhere or somewhen. In all honesty I cannot say. A barrel drifts into the shore on the waves. It appears to have several postulations standing on its back and moaning with the wind. Why do they so do. 2020 had ended with a whimper - at best. The tail of that beast did't even get flipped. That thing we say - a 45 - is a shimmering disappearance, if we understand correctly. And we don't. OK - light earblingvling all over the universe as it bore in to the third cataract of the river and its sandstone and flippant walls. Why here? Why not there. The river seemed dry and It wasn't be that bad, aa we swim around below the whirpool and the ignatatitous boughs. Are they listening and feeling the haunts of the times. I NOT said the poor whippersnapper. He loved into mine eyes and creamed the loudest he could, before subsidizing into a box the grimmot haze flossing above the rutted train with its sails all afurled an' where did those go???
The wainscottotting of which floral messups are many - all of which aid THE WHIPPERSNAPPER, verymadd but aglow with all the colors of the pages now reflecting. I.do.not.listen - or call. I hear all and the house of its back crowing through the brambles in order to reach its side. A strange monolith - towering gray clouds whispering over the lanscape pulling a trireme along in its wake. So sad. The sails turn. The winches creak. I swoon - over to the dark side as explained elsewhere.
The TrUmpH. It slobbered, and crawlers throgut the masses and wonder monstrosities around the puffing three wheels and their amazing whistle typical of the bearing as they push the way through. Real? By what standard? What bearing? Does 22 take all the dragons into its belfry? Nah - cannot happen. My girth is toooo much and I crawl 'cross the lanes of the characters.' move away to the tune of the strings addressing the ALLRight as sung by the wandering minstrels before they jelled.

Minstrels wonder and wander through the halls as they t'ink annuder year. A decade - NOT - is aborning and the skies welcome our future".!! Saspirilla

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jerry Nachison Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Long retired. Activist still on progressive and democratic issues. Published LTE writer in local and major venues. Worked as a Fed in USPC and later in HUD WDC for most of my career. Saw the worst of the housing industry in both for-profit and (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saspirilla

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 