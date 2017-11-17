- Advertisement -

I doubt anyone reading this doesn't grasp the tragic state of the world, and the military empire we have expanded to, from our very foundations as a country. If your head isn't spinning, you must have been in a coma or a grave. I find myself skimming many sites and headlines, ignoring most, but delving in often, even on sites like Drudge (a very fast skim there!)

Debbie spent three or more weeks devoted to dissecting the Vegas shooting, ending up seeing it as a false flag, with blatant lies being pumped into our craniums. She also predicted there would be more such events in the near future, several of which we've already seen, in shooting events she touches on here, and you can learn much more on her many videos (which I know many folks don't care for, but imo she is the best investigator and truth teller I am aware of--and I have great respect for a many writers and political commentators; I also realize that DL's newest videos are tricky to find, as she goes to YouTube, FB, Twitter, and Bitchute, for various reasons).

Time is not on our side, and the best defense is truth, particulary as spoken to power. For those who are already turned off to your political (presumably factual) views, it's time to let those folks go and spare your energy. Time to unplug from identity politics and look at what is actually happening, across the board.

What's distraction vs. what's really happening? Use your intuition to the best of your ability when the facts don't square. The ruling class is using the millennia old tactic of divide and conquer. Trump is a great distractor, perhaps even more effectively than the real lunacy he comes out with daily.

- Advertisement -

Truth is our best weapon and people are waking up, and will be far more in the near future.

- Advertisement -