Sane Man Standing

I've been watching Dave, aka The Radical Independent, for quite a while, given his remarkable voice and support for Tulsi. His reasons are always sound. Mind you, Dave voted for Trump, on the notion that we'd get our noses out of the world's business and put those trillions of tax $$$ back where they belong. He long ago told about his rapid change of mind when he saw what was going on with the Dumpster. Given the size of the current "online fire" in re impeachment, I can best suggest he is a welcome breath of fresh air, speaking truth based on logic and looking at least a few days past next Friday. He regularly notes that TG is all about "of, by, and for the people."