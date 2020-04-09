Sanders Suspends His Campaign



Bernie Sanders Announces The Suspension Of His Presidential Campaign | MSNBC Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announces he is suspending his presidential campaign and thanks those who contributed to an .ideological. victory. Aired on ...

Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, ceding the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden. He announced his decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning. The Vermont senator told his aides that this was not just a presidential campaign, but a movement, and to be proud of what they've accomplished.

Al Hirschfield Social Media Pages:

US Tax Attorney with a somewhat radical political bent.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

