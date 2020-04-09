Sanders Suspends His Campaign

Bernie Sanders Announces The Suspension Of His Presidential Campaign | MSNBC Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announces he is suspending his presidential campaign and thanks those who contributed to an .ideological. victory. Aired on ...
Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, ceding the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden.
He announced his decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning. The Vermont senator told his aides that this was not just a presidential campaign, but a movement, and to be proud of what they've accomplished.