Sanctions, war on the horizon with Iran

New Trump Sanctions Take Effect On Iran Reuters reports that new U.S. sanctions against Iran took effect on Tuesday. President Donald Trump defied Washington's allies to impose them.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit News)



Renewed economic sanctions on Iran by Trump took effect yesterday, August 6, 2018

In the bizarro world of Donald Trump, the renewed US economic sanctions on Iran are "the most biting sanctions ever imposed. In November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less".

How that translates into asking for world peace may somehow make sense to the "Donald". But unless you're one who accepts whatever he says as the gospel it makes no sense.

It's as if putting a gun to someone's head will get them to freely choose to accept what is offered by the gun holder so world peace will be achieved.

Iran may have a US gun pointed at it but it's not about to capitulate and negotiate with the US with sanctions against them. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made it clear, "Negotiations with sanctions doesn't make sense."

Many Iranian's may be dissatisfied with its elected government, the sectarian oversight of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and particularly the severity of economic sanctions that hurt them directly. But make no mistake if US sanctions in November prevent Iran from freely selling its oil-Turkey, India and China not withstanding-this will be an act of war committed by the US against Iran. Qassem Solaimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said, "Iran will block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz" if Trump stops Iran from selling its oil. What that means is oil from Saudi Arabia, natural gas from Qatar will be prevented from traversing the Persian Gulf into the open ocean.

If an open hot war breaks out the Iranian people will support the regime. There will be no regime change in Iran, the long held fantasy of the neo-cons that control "official" Washington.

With a quarter of the world's oil shipped through the Persian Gulf disrupted a worldwide economic recession will likely occur with oil prices possibly in the $250 dollar range.

Scott Ritter, the former IAEA nuclear inspector in Iraq in the 1990's who knew first hand Iraq under Saddam Hussein had no weapons of mass destruction, that the IAEA inspectors scoured the country and no WMD programs or facilities remained undiscovered, made the public aware of these facts in 2002.

With regards to Iran Ritter lists the "major reasons why Trump is wrong if he thinks Iran will accede to his demands that it negotiate a nuclear agreement to replace the JCPOA". [1]

1. "Iran Isn't Breaking the Law"- Iran is in full compliance to the nuclear deal signed with the US, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, the P5 +1 in 2015.

2. "Iran Doesn't Have to Win to Win"- "Threatening Iran with war is doomed to fail...Iran will emerge victorious simply because it survived...to any military response".

3. "Religious Democracy"- The Iranian Republic is "complex". Has "a democratically elected executive and legislature subject to a review by a theocracy that itself is governed by a constitution and held accountable via elections" with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Iran is a "religious democracy" and "via elections is indicative of the nation's health."

If as expected Trump follows through with the November oil sanctions against Iran, though most people in the US at first won't likely recognize the implications of this insane move, will in all probability see themselves once again immersed in an economic recession caused by "official" Washington's insane policies toward Iran.

