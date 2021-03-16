 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/16/21

Sanctions against Putin's Russia: are they truly so inconsequential?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 516191
Message Zintis Znotiņš
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Fresh sanctions are about to be imposed against Putin's Russia, this time because of the Navalny case. If we look at it, there are now countless sanctions imposed against the country.

Already in 2017, Putin announced: "Russia will use these sanctions to mount a response - a response that will not damage Russia, but instead help us. We will stand by this principle in the future as well. We will do everything that benefits us and try not to do anything that hinders our development."1

Now, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has urged countries that use sanctions to think about the consequences of such actions. He believes sanctions are ineffective and will only damage relations.2

What concerns economic sanctions, they are felt by the country that the sanctions are imposed against, as well as the countries that imposed the sanctions, i.e. they are a double-edged sword. However, sanctions are one of the non-violent tools that allows the international community or a single country to express its attitude towards the actions of another country.

There is no doubt that the country targeted by sanctions will try to make brave public statements that the sanctions give no result, and even if they do give results, they also affect the country that decided to impose the sanctions.

And this is the rhetoric of Putin's Russia - they keep silent about their problems and actively try to prove that there are adverse consequences to the country that imposed the sanctions.

Considering the media situation in Russia, this is really not that difficult as the state controls everything. Therefore, it would be naïve to expect that the Russian media would report about the problems that have resulted due to the sanctions.

But we can see the real picture if we look at indirect indications.

Putin has urged not to allow the same situation that was present in the Soviet Union when people couldn't buy produce. He said that back then it was because of a deficit, but now people can't afford goods because of the prices that are dictated by the market.3 This statement contains two messages. First, although Putin is a huge fan of the Soviet Union, it seems that he's not a fan of what life was in the USSR. Interesting - Putin praises a state (everyone knows how nostalgic Putin feels for the Soviet Union), but doesn't like the life conditions that were present in the said state. This could be a signal of his declining mental health. Second, Putin states that people can't afford some goods due to their high price. And one of the reasons the prices are high is that demand is greater than supply, and the insufficient supply is a result of sanctions. Putin essentially says that because of the sanctions supply is unable to meet demand.

Let's talk numbers.

In 2019, when asked about the impact of the sanctions, Putin said that from 2014 to 2019 Russia's losses amounted to roughly 50 billion dollars. And in 2018 Russia's economic growth returned to the levels of 2008.4

However, the mentioned losses do not correspond with reality, i.e. he mentioned direct losses, but didn't include the losses that arose collaterally. For instance, the Russian aviation industry had great hopes for the Sukhoi Superjet 100. Already in 2019, it was revealed that Russia will be unable to fulfill the contract it signed with Iran because it's not possible to complete the production of the aircraft due to sanctions, since a large part of the equipment is produced in the US. Russia was supposed to deliver 40 aircraft to Iran in 2020, and because this didn't happen Russia lost more than two billion dollars.5 If we look closer at the schedule of deliveries, Russia was supposed to deliver 58 jets by 2020 and an additional 302 by 2026. Only 25 aircraft were delivered by 2020, eight out of which were supposed to be in the batch of jets delivered after 2020.6

There are other areas where Russia has suffered losses because of the sanctions, but Putin is clever enough to keep silent about them.

It should also be noted that due to the lack of equipment Russia is unable to produce it's own vaccine against Covid-19.

There can be no doubts that sanctions are forcing Russia to adapt its previous plans. Unfortunately, they are not enough to force Russia to change its behavior. Consequently, the issue of imposing sanctions against Russia will remain on the agenda for a long time, as they are directly linked to the course taken by Putin's Russia.

The conclusion is that while Putin remains in power, the Russian people will have to suffer the consequences of sanctions.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Zintis Znotiņš Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

On a daily basis I am working as freelance independent investigative journalist. I am happy to be the Latvian patriot, born in Riga. I Have studied politics and journalism at the Latvian University. Currently, on a voluntary basis, I am helping (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Lukashenko a liar, a fool - or both?

China Is Slowly But Surely Taking Over The World

Lukashenko's days are numbered, and so could be Putin's

What did Finland do to deserve Russian propaganda attacks?

In an unexpected interview Putin suggests Russian military units could enter Belarus at any moment

Military might of Putin's Russia - reality, lies and failures

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 