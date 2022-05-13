Sanctions Failed; What are Other Options in Ukraine

Sanctions on Russia won't lead to a Ukrainian victory. And they're causing global economic disruption and hardships that Russia is more capable and willing to tolerate than the U.S. and Europe. The West will be pressured in coming elections to soften them, making a Russian victory more certain and proving the efficacy of his nuclear threat. How will Putin use it and how will NATO respond?

Turmoil in energy, metals, and food markets from a prolonged war will be broad and cause spikes in poverty and hunger that risk political instability. Food and energy prices will continue to rise as long the war goes on. The World Food-Price index surged in March to an all-time high. The IMF predicts a 2.8% drop in global GDP growth, and that assumes no further embargoes on Russian energy, reflecting the West's unwillingness to accept hardships from sanctions.

Rising mineral prices are putting upward price pressure on products that require them for production. The price of nickel, used in most electric cars, spiraled so high that trading in London was suspended for a week.

Wild price swings are causing traders to unload commodities into already-distressed markets, generating more volatility and margin calls. It's reminiscent of the 2008 mortgage crisis, when financial institutions had to liquidate mortgage-related securities into a collapsing market, leading to the financial crisis.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter; Ukraine is the sixth-largest. Together they accounted for 29% of international wheat sales last year. Their combined exports have fallen 12%, creating shortages and sending prices to a record along with vegetable oils and oats.

Russia is also the world's largest exporter of fertilizer ingredients, which have been hit by sanctions, raising fertilizer prices and imperiling global food production. Prices for soybeans used to feed cows, chickens and salmon surged 27% this year, raising prices for animal products.

Only a swift Ukrainian victory can mitigate the coming economic damage. Expert opinions differ as to whether the Ukraine war ends in a win, loss or compromise. Most certain is the view that it will be a long, drawn-out war of attrition. Few predict a clear Ukraine victory, certainly one not soon enough to avoid global economic disruption. UN Secretary-General Guterres declared the war "unwinnable". RUSI -- the world's oldest and the UK's leading defense think tank -- worries that the ubiquitous news coverage of destroyed Russian equipment and other Ukraine successes mask Ukraine setbacks and that Russia's pivot from seizing cities to destroying Ukraine's armed forces could lead to their defeat. Reports that Russia is scaling back are mistaken for a retrenching to consolidate strength. Maps show Ukraine's position in the east is precarious. Mariupol look like it's about to fall.

Meanwhile, Putin's grip on Russia is secure. Western business departures and sanctions have reawakened a nationalistic sense that Russia is under siege from the West and rallied the country behind its leader. President Biden's seeming call for regime change appeared to energize this trend given that Russian public confidence in Putin rose by 2.2% to 79.6% over the following week.

A March 2022 poll by U.S.-based FiveThirtyEight found that 58% of Russians support the Ukraine invasion. Controls insured that its findings weren't materially distorted by fear of reprisals or Putin's massive disinformation efforts. A more recent survey by Russian pollster Levada showed that 81% of Russians support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

While it's still possible that these polls were skewed by the oppressive political climate and disinformation, Russians' support of prior invasions, as determined by international firm Statista, is consistent with their results. The second war in Chechnya drove Putin's approval rating to 84%, probably helped by a weak and accommodating international response. It hit 82% after Putin's annexation of Crimea, reflecting the "Crimean consensus," defined as the consent to endure hardship in exchange for imperial greatness.

Hopes that hardships from the sanctions will turn Russians against Putin are belied by history. Although Russians are experiencing higher costs, shortages of basic goods, higher unemployment, and lower consumer spending, they are more willing and better prepared to endure hardships than Europeans or Americans.

In France, Marine Le Pen's capture of a greater share of the electorate than any far-right presidential candidate since World War II signaled growing concern about the impact of the sanctions. She campaigned against energy embargoes, saying she doesn't want "French people to suffer the consequences."

The West is suffering affordability problems from shortages and impaired supply chains created by the sanctions. Natural gas futures jumped between 15 and 34% throughout Europe in reaction to Russian retaliatory sanctions that could reduce the flow of natural gas to the region.

Republicans blame President Biden, Marine Le Pen blames Emmanuel Macron and partisan politics stymie progress in the U.S. Putin however doesn't have to run for office, so he can prolong the war with impunity and wait as upcoming elections in the West pressure politicians to relax sanctions to accommodate voters.

So what's the West's next step? It could relax sanctions now to ease hardships. That actually wouldn't be giving up much. Sanctions aren't deterring Russian aggression, seeding a rebellion against Putin or crippling the Russian economy. Putin rallied the ruble to where it was before the sanctions by raising interest rates and requiring payments for energy in rubles, and then was able to lower rates as Russia's economy stabilized.

Russia has almost doubled its monthly earnings from selling fossil fuels to the EU from the start of the invasion. Europe hasn't imposed an embargo on Russian energy because it fears a hit to GDP. Germany, although saying it will support an EU oil embargo, hasn't stopped buying Russian oil and still buys Russian gas . The German government said its GDP loss would reach 6%, while international economists say it would be a more manageable 3%, less than Germany's 4.5% loss from Covid. Hungary won't cut back on Russian energy imports to "make sure that... families don't pay the price of war." Thirteen companies still buy Russian oil. They all provide Russia with revenues it needs for the war and to prop up its economy.

The West could give Ukraine's military what it's asked for. But Britain has declined, claiming logistical difficulties. Le Pen warned against sending more weapons to Ukraine out of fear of becoming a co-belligerent, and promised to remove French troops from NATO's control if she won.

The West could also cut the remaining Russian banks from the Swift payment system. But that would close its conduits to pay for Russian energy and visit more hardships on the EU. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out cutting Russia's major source of revenues - its energy exports - because it would "raise global oil prices, it would have a damaging impact on Europe and on other parts of the world, and... have very little negative impact on Russia, because... the price it gets for its exports would go up."­­­

But failing to further cut off Russia's revenue sources and banking system could effectively deliver Ukraine over to Putin -- that is unless the West is willing to confront Russia directly by sending in troops or employing NATO's much superior air force even though it would risk a nuclear response. Although the risk that Putin would intentionally use nuclear weapons cannot be downplayed, the risk of an accidental or mistaken nuclear launch seems greater.

In the 1960s Russia analyzed the consequences of a nuclear military operation and determined that the devastation would be unacceptable. And let's not forget common sense. Putin doesn't want to risk blowing Russia and himself to smithereens. Nuclear confrontation won't help rebuild the pre-WWII Russia, which is the main goal of the invasion. He doesn't want to lose his sway over the Russian people. It won't do his legacy any good. And rumors speculate that he could be removed by his generals.

The risk of an unintended launch, however, is high. Of the 24 close calls where nuclear war was narrowly avoided, only the Cuban missile crisis involved one nuclear power threatening another. The rest were from mistakes, misinterpretations, or miscalculations. Those risks will increase if the West confronts Russia directly, putting Russian and Western nuclear forces on heightened alert with nervous trigger fingers.

Yet there's a case to be made for direct confrontation by the West in Ukraine. Russian aggression must be stopped before it metastasizes. If Russia wins this war without having to directly confront Western forces, it will prove the efficacy of Putin's nuclear threat and could embolden him to invade NATO territory - a move deeply feared by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. All three were previously parts of the Soviet Union and are home to an estimated million ethnic Russians -- both excuses that Putin used to invade Ukraine.

A Russian military commander in Ukraine made clear that Russia will not stop there. Although his admitted next target is Moldova, which isn't a NATO member, Russia's justification for invading Moldova is to protect ethnic Russians -- a justification used to invade Ukraine and one that fits Russia's Baltic NATO neighbors. Russia already has about 1,500 troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria. Putin's annexation goals are clear. Authorities in southern Russian-occupied Ukraine will ask Moscow to accept Kherson as part of the Russian Federation.

Defending a NATO member would incur the same nuclear threat as directly confronting Russia in Ukraine now. But the latter would discourage further Russian aggression into NATO members. So if we believe Putin would move into NATO territory without facing the full might of the West, we should send troops and/or employ NATO's air force in defense of Ukraine now to let Putin know what's in store if he ventures westward.

There's more at stake. Biden has made it clear that the U.S. will use "the full force of American power" to defend NATO territory. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken assured Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia that "The US commitment to NATO's mutual defence pact is sacrosanct... We will defend every inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack... No one should doubt our readiness. No one should doubt our resolve."

But less than half of Americans currently support using "military force" to defend at least six of the NATO members, including Latvia. Although polls couldn't be found on most other NATO members, voters are likely to oppose going to war with Russia to defend Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. That opposition is likely to mount if the notion becomes a reality.

The NATO treaty does not grant the President war-making powers. To the contrary, Article 11 provides that NATO requirements be carried out in accordance with the members' constitutional processes, which means that a U.S President would need Congressional approval to confront Russian armed forces directly. Article 5 requires only such action the NATO member deems neces­sary, includ­ing the use of armed forces, but it does not require any country to commit troops or take any other specified action. Depending on which NATO member Putin invades, Biden and Congress will have to make those decisions in the face of popular opposition.

Sending troops or NATO's air force to defend Ukraine now is not only the best chance of preventing a Putin advance into a NATO member; it will also avoid the choice of whether to confront the Russian military or break our promises to NATO members and cripple America's credibility and respect worldwide.