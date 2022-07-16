In a little town on the Hudson

In a dark room in the back of the Avalon

Luminous cocoons hang around Joanna Mattrey.

From her violin the bell of a horn has sprouted.





She generates a staticy thunder with her right foot

While her left foot pushes against gravity.





Outside blue light halos around Avalon.

I'll walk it back. Two blocks away, just off Main

There is a park with a blue book on a bench

That someone abandoned like a baby:





Alcoholics Anonymous. Around the corner

In front of a small cafe advertising New York cuisine

A distinguished-looking elderly Black guy

in a brown houndstooth tweed suit





Is crooning the blues.

I walk past the closed store fronts.

With the first residential block

I hit an old sidewalk of bluestone slabs





With crabgrass growing between the stones.

I turn around because I want to be on time.

I may be old but the evening is young.

I am waiting to cross a street,





Waiting for the light to turn,

And then it does but the window of a car rolls down

A man's hand reaches out

With a fat gold ring in his palm.





He says "I need money."

The light changes. The car screeches away.

None of this hangs together

Until later when Joanna Mattrey





Produces such music from her violin

That I have never heard,

While conjuring a staticy thunder with her right foot

While her left foot pushes against gravity.





During the break I am standing outside talking to a woman

Who says she knows some sanSkrit

So I ask her to say something and she says,

Samdhi vigraha yostul yayam vrddhau samdhi mupeyatl.





I ask what it means.

She says, Choose love not war.

I ask her to say it again.

(The world doesn't speak English, at least not tonight.)

