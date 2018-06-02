Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Samantha Bee Has NOTHING to Apologize For

Samantha Bee: You have nothing to apologize for.

If you really felt so moved, you could have said something like: "I can see why some people who sincerely oppose the oppression of women might recoil at the language I used. But someone must say something that de- normalizes the hideous and truly genocidal crimes being committed by the Trump/Pence regime and normalized by the likes of Ivanka Trump. She is a criminal on an enormous scale. I used an ugly epithet to show an ugly truth. What is truly vile and vicious is holding up white babies to be cherished while the administration you work for rips Brown babies from their parents, feeds them into the maw of 'detention centers,' and worse. Did my words shock you? Well, these crimes of Trump and Pence SHOULD shock the conscience in a far, far greater way--and where is the outcry about THAT?

"So, no, I will NOT apologize for disrupting the air, and I will in fact use my platform, as long as I have it--and believe me, I will fight for every inch of it--to force people to look at the ugly truth, the reality of which is far uglier than anything I expressed in what I said about Ivanka Trump. It is NOT against the law to shout 'FIRE!!' in a crowded theater if the theater is on fire. And right now the motherfucking theater is a towering inferno!

"Finally, the hypocrisy of the Trump/Pence administration--the policies of which truly treat women as nothing more than 'cunts,' nothing more than either the pathway for a baby or something for people like the Degenerate-in-Chief to grab to show his dominance--in feigning outrage over this would be hardly worth mentioning, had it not been for the fact so that few have done so."

So, Samantha Bee--learn from Kathy Griffin and withdraw your apology.

We have your back.


(Image by RCP Publications)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution.
 

Meryl Ann Butler

I loved Sally Fields' epic response:


Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 1:32:53 PM

don curry

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 1 fan, 532 comments


I love my neighbor's insightful response:

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 3:08:16 PM

don curry

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 1 fan, 532 comments


I'm finally in agreement with a managing editor.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 3:13:23 PM

don curry

(Member since Apr 8, 2010), 1 fan, 532 comments


It's wonderful that, with the gradual impoverishment of the language, where thug and retarded morph into slurs, that other words now can become mainstream, and Samantha Bee's and my comment are now praise.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 3:20:53 PM

