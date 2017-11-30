

We're not going to get rid of Trump

because Trump is an archetype.

Trump was already here

long before we voted him into office.

He was more like a transparent pink bear

but he was here,

filling up tons of space,

being bombastic

throwing his weight around,

baiting us in dreams that we repressed,

letting us know there were big holes in our dystopia,

the Benighted States of America.

He, or his aura, were around

swimming across the screen of everyday.

Long before the Republican Party

made him magically appear in the flesh

he was a big floater in our eye.

(But this floater is a b*tch, man!)

And you know what the doctor says

when you get a floater?

"You'll get used to it."

And aren't we? Getting used to being bullied,

lied to? Used? Impotent?

Used to living on the edge,

used to feeling ashamed

used to being shocked by our own sheepishness.

Emergency after emergency after emergency!

The pink bear, the annoying floater,

call it Trump, or whatever you want.

Call it the new reality show of shows,

call it the ubiquitous traveling circus,

the new all-day all-night show.

Call it the last act in the theater of fools

where there is no curtain

and no exits, and there is some guy

shouting "Fire!" "Fire!"

And everyone looks straight ahead with knitted brows.

But relax, it's just a dream.

It's just a poem.

It's just another daydaydaydayday. . . .

