Not So Simple Resetting Mindset of Generations of Blind-Faith Belief

At what point do we cease continually permitting ourselves to be distracted by anointed symbols of a non-elected electoral-college system, to instead focus on the unvarnished lack of substance in our consumer culture?

The first influx of modern-day refugee immigrants, to these north American shores, was those of European extraction; fleeing economic and religious oppression and persecution under the European crown of absolute monarchy - the essence of nepotism; itself a uniquely supremacist attitude, based purely on mindset.

Initially this breakaway was a rebellion of 'upper classes' against the feudal practices of indentured servitude. This state of affairs began henceforth to be rejected by an ever growing, more enlightened general populace of vassals and economic slaves.

What then is the intellectual basis of institutional 'white' supremacy? It began as a belief by an aristocratic owning class of white people - who per chance happened to be of European descent, simply believing that because of an ancestral kinship relation to the masters of European colonial territorial expansion, they too were entitled to occupy and formally usurp the lands of 'others' throughout the north American continent, as well as elsewhere.

This foray of imperial conquest began in Africa, overlapping with Asia. Eventually this fanciful ambition incorporated the entire globe. Ever since, and without cease, it is stubbornly being pursued, to the detriment of our universal survival.

The human psyche, it turns out, is highly susceptible to propaganda; having nothing whatever to do directly with the color of the outer epidermis.

The Europeans (whites) of the colonial era were inculcated with the belief that they were superior to all other 'races'; that they were greater than the sum of all others, merely due to the fact that European industrial culture, at that arbitrary historical moment in time, appeared to have attained an unrivalled advantage, industrially and technologically. With the bias of this fallacious opinion in play, they believed they had surpassed all the manifold great historical achievements of the less materially addicted cultures. This was a root of their later obsession with the belief in exceptionalism and Manifest Destiny.

How this edge was achieved is not so open to discussion. Initially it consisted of directly exploiting humanity through the application of brute force; thereafter, expropriating ownership of the Earth's natural resources. Once again this was carried through by force of superior armaments. Nowadays economic deception is favored.

Ignorance is non-discriminatory. Where it reigns, outcomes work just as successfully on Europeans as on Africans, or on any branch of the human family for that matter.

So, just as the European psyche is susceptible to persuasion, so too, for example, is the African. Using the identical indoctrination methods first applied on themselves, by their absolute monarchical system of monopoly, in reverse they applied the methods on their 'black' slaves and indentured servants, in America, just as successfully. The idea here, was convincing an already once dispossessed 'black' folk -- slaves, that they were only 3/5 human. The methodology was genocidal brute force and coercion, but over time -- many generations. It worked in instilling inferiority, just as it did on them, for a sense of superiority.

Material possessions was, and still remains, the imperial west's sole ideology for defining the meaning and extent of evolution. Yet, to this day, what has not been acknowledged by those who have most benefited is the debt owed to subservient working peoples around the world; on whose backs, literally, the 'haves' attained their elevated economic status.

This supremacist notion of themselves instilled in them the fallacious notion of their own superiority. This confidence in their powerful ability to dominate others they at first worked on the darker non-western oriented, non-followers of Christianity, who geopolitically became the dominated races. Simply stated, feeling their 'god' created them exceptional gave them a blind-faith belief that they had god's permission to dominate all others; if not by the depth of their intellectual erudition, then by sheer force alone.

To hoodwink, surely not innate from birth, is the ability to deceive others, and for humans, is not an especially unique ability. Regrettably the ability to deceive is learned along the way, by those vigilant enough to record the poor examples set by the hypocrites that this double-dealing culture encourages. As history has too often shown, it does not take a genius to master these all-too-human techniques.

Were the likes of a Hitler or Mussolini actually erudite geniuses? With the hindsight of history an emphatic NO! is in order. Are all politicians exceptionally talented? NO! again. Obama warrants a special mention here, for in this case, he is learned. But as well, the man is a highly polished, hypocritical Svengali. Is Trump a genius? Seriously!

