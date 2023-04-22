SONNET: Why, It's A Mind f*ck!!

Mind control technology's here to stay:
Propaganda mills and bad journalism:
Rub a lamp hard, out a genie will spray
Something 'bout Mary, Portnoy's Complaint jism
That's essentially what news is today
Deep State Darknet genies out with a grin
Mary sitting on an exclusive lap
taking notes from a shush-shush well-placed Djinn.
But my worry is so much more than that.
Imagine Dissent fixed with a gitmo
gizmo, an abu ghraib reducing hat:
poltergeists popping neurons like zits, slow.
Brain-Machine links are already in play
one day they may slay with a zombie ray.