SONNET: Perfect World

4/29/2023



Sao Paolo Market

In São Paulo there's a market looks ripe to me,

chock full of the fruit fallen from the knowledge tree

where, had we played our Tarot cards right, we'd still be,

ensconced in jungly Paradise, no Eve, but free.

The market's a marvel of trick photography --

old, neglected fruit decked out in Carnival glee,

well-tempered clavier in fugal ecstasy,

too good, looky-no-touchy, just like Liberty.

Just out of Alphaville, far from the madding fruit

of temptation and precipitous falls from grace,

there is a wailing wall in the favela where

you see spray-painted, Was Barack Obama here?

One day when all the cities are cities of God

we'll wake in a perfect world made new by surprise.