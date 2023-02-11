SONNET: Got Those Twitter Blues



'Musk Sets the World on Fire with His Ideas'

Twitter's a "flaming dumpster rolling down the street," Says Elon Musk in a news headline quote. And I thought: Freebasing homeless arsonists? Neat! Nero and his fiddle -- Rome all she wrote! Elon Musk, from Pretoria, The Great White Hope, Has been in the news of late for f*cking things up. Remember Musk's Hyperloop slingshot system? Nope? The Tesla tunnel crash? The death pool balls-up? Musk intends to put a million people on Mars by 2050 with his reassigned slingshot . Neurolink's brain chip's been even worse than the cars, killing 1500 lab animals. Mein Gott! I had a Twitter blue Plymouth Duster I crashed because I was a dipshit and was driving trashed.

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





