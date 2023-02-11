SONNET: Got Those Twitter Blues

Twitter's a "flaming dumpster rolling down the street,"
Says Elon Musk in a news headline quote.
And I thought: Freebasing homeless arsonists? Neat!
Nero and his fiddle -- Rome all she wrote!
Elon Musk, from Pretoria, The Great White Hope,
Has been in the news of late for f*cking things up.
Remember Musk's Hyperloop slingshot system? Nope?
The Tesla tunnel crash? The death pool balls-up?
Musk intends to put a million people on Mars
by 2050 with his reassigned slingshot .
Neurolink's brain chip's been even worse than the cars,
killing 1500 lab animals. Mein Gott!
I had a Twitter blue Plymouth Duster I crashed
because I was a dipshit and was driving trashed.