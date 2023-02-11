 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 2/11/23

SONNET: Got Those Twitter Blues

'Musk Sets the World on Fire with His Ideas'
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)

Twitter's a "flaming dumpster rolling down the street,"

Says Elon Musk in a news headline quote.

And I thought: Freebasing homeless arsonists? Neat!

Nero and his fiddle -- Rome all she wrote!

Elon Musk, from Pretoria, The Great White Hope,

Has been in the news of late for f*cking things up.

Remember Musk's Hyperloop slingshot system? Nope?

The Tesla tunnel crash? The death pool balls-up?

Musk intends to put a million people on Mars

by 2050 with his reassigned slingshot .

Neurolink's brain chip's been even worse than the cars,

killing 1500 lab animals. Mein Gott!

I had a Twitter blue Plymouth Duster I crashed

because I was a dipshit and was driving trashed.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Zara Blandig

Great poem! Off the subject but musk is a purveyor of avarice , foolishness, and anger According to Buddhism : Avarice, foolishness, anger the 3 poisons click here Los alamos and Santa fe nm. In spite of the hype of the place, it's the worst cancer alley in the usa. Artist and millionaire paradise. They don't even have enough cancer facilities to treat the cancer in either place, for most people. The usa is a stinking radioactive and chemical madhouse. Millions of homeless and starving . The govt wastes money on nuclear death and Armageddon, while encouraging it. The most grotesque irony possible. Millionaire and billionairs with second homes in this area wallowing in radioactive death part of the year. The ultimate in avarice and foolishness

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 at 7:46:56 AM

Zara Blandig

Musk is also extremely pronuclear. Says he feeds his children Fukushima applesause

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 at 8:22:23 AM

Zara Blandig

Disabled black man killed in usa jail over 100 dollar bail Somehow missed this story. A paranoid schizophrenic with an IQ of 55 couldn't afford $100 bail, so was left alone in solitary for months, consuming his own piss and sh*t until he starved to death. Abominable doesn't even begin to describe this. newsweek.com Starved to death in an American jail, the man who couldn't pay $100 bail So by all means let usa people freak out about human rights in other countrys

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 11:10:22 AM

Zara Blandig

Musk bought a fake physics degree from U Penn. Never even started college. Entered the usa illegally. The pentagon gives him 20 billion a year for his flakey starlight network. He gets subsidies from the govt for his flakey teslas, that have killed 12 people. Subsidies and money to pollute the atmosphere w thousands of rocket launches. Space x is a joke. 1500 of his flakey satellites have succumbed. Creates the most space debri possible. His flakey mase rocket probly could not escape orbit. 10 kids by 3 different women. Says there aren't enough people in the world. 2 kids w autism. An ovowed racist. Made some twitter employees homeless as he ravages twitter. He did not start Tesla. He's an avowed racist and fascist. There are too many cosmic rays for longterm interplanetary travel. Just the worst conman amd most evil-dumbest fraud possible. And there is more. His daddy is extremely wealthy. Has the most expensive public relations firm helping w his dirty work. GOT MONEY FROM THE PENTAGON to supply internet to ukraine. Liar, cad, racist, fraud, killer. Big nuclear fan and claims he feeds his kids fukushima applesauce

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 4:36:36 PM

John Hawkins

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles
       -- John Knowles

He's South African. Or as some creatures would have it: He's a South African American.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 10:46:03 PM

Zara Blandig

Text corrected Musk bought a fake physics degree from U Penn. Never even started college. Entered the usa illegally. The pentagon gives him 20 billion a year for his flakey starlight network. He gets subsidies from the govt for his flakey teslas, that have killed 12 people. Subsidies and money to pollute, the atmosphere w thousands of rocket launches. Space x is a joke. 1500 of his flakey satellites have succumbed. Creates the most space debri possible. His flakey mars rocket, probly could not escape orbit. 10 kids by 3 different women. Says there aren't enough people in the world. 2 kids w autism. An avowed racist. Made some twitter employees homeless as he ravages twitter. He did not start Tesla. He's an avowed racist and fascist. There are too many cosmic rays, for longterm interplanetary travel. Just the worst conman and, most evil-dumbest fraud possible. And there is more. His daddy is extremely wealthy. Musk has the most expensive public relations firm helping w his dirty work. GOT MONEY FROM THE PENTAGON to supply internet to ukraine. Liar, cad, racist, fraud, killer. Big nuclear fan and claims he feeds his kids fukushima applesauce

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 8:30:45 PM

John Hawkins

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles
       -- John Knowles

This is just wonderfully full, a real conucopia of sparks and barbs. But can you make it rhyme?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 10:44:00 PM

Zara Blandig

I can make it rhyme But I don't have the time And musk is a dumn demon Who thinks he's a human

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:19:46 AM

