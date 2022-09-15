SONNET: A Dirge for Dying Truths



'Soylent Green - in stores now!'

Starts like a kiss and ends with a curse, Jim Carroll

sings, nothing is true, it's all permitted. So true!

Since Reagan, they've had us bums over a barrel

and knee-high to poppies. Old Boxer's now box glue.

And AIs observing our desires are laughing

their digital asses off -- hyenas circling

the dying pyre. And my spellchecker's gaffing.

Alexa made a strange tone that sounded like gurgling.

And I myself feel knackered, alone, out of place;

Voices in my head go at it, like Abe's three gods

prancing, 'fooning, at it -- a constant circle chase

of floppy clown cars, or causeless rebel hot rods.

I feel like Edward G in Soylent Green sighing

goodbye forever to beauty terror, dying.