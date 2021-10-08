 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

SIPRI and Peace -- Challenges on the Indian Subcontinent

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

If we are told the peacemakers are blessed, it is indeed so. For war is an appalling waste of human resources, wanton in destruction, and in its modern context kills many times more non-combatants than soldiers. The bombing of cities, if intended to terrify civilians into submission, serves only to intensify hate and strengthen a resolve to fight and respond in kind.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) conducts research into conflict and arms control. A well-respected think tank, it offers analysis and consequent recommendations to researchers, policy makers and other interested parties. It also cooperates with other non-governmental organizations including the UN. Next month (Nov 8-11), it will convene the sixth annual Stockholm Security Conference for which the subject is 'Battlefields of the Future: Trends of Conflict and Warfare in the 21st Century'. An apt theme, as suggestions like destroying Chinese spy satellites are in vogue when China continues to pressure Taiwan through repeated violations of its airspace by military jets.

There are other conflict zones. Consider the sad case of Kashmir. The people were promised an open plebiscite (still not held) by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru after Indian troops marched in -- ostensibly at the request of a Hindu raja ruling over a predominantly Muslim population.

Yes, there are elections, but only of candidates acceptable to its overlord and, yes, there is now a sort of armed resistance. If leaders have been silenced, a couple of musicians have found inspiration in the turmoil. There has also been an upsurge of violence there since 2019.

In India's east several states have active rebel groups. For example, in April 2021, an attack in Chattisgarh left 30 police officers dead. The conflict started in oil-rich Assam a half-century ago and pits indigenous groups against the Indian government. Political and economic issues particularly neglect of the native people given the oil extracted are the principal reasons.

The United Liberation Front is a major player along with the Adivasi Liberation Army, and some others. All want secession from India and an independent and sovereign Assam. India is unlikely to agree to such a demand and there the situation remains.

In India's western neighbor, Pakistan, there is an insurgency in Balochistan. The resentment is similar to Assam for here the gas fields provide energy for the rest of the country and the Balochis themselves feel neglected by the central government.

Peace over the whole Indian subcontinent has an uneven history. SIPRI sets its sights high and like many of its kind churns out scholarly papers and interviews senior government officials. Yet the core problems of human conflict remain: the sharing of resources, the sharing of power and the neglect of politicians who can themselves be corrupt. The last is not a problem people are unaware of on the Indian subcontinent.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 