OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/29/20

SC Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham who Hammered Bernie's "Socialism," now has Tested Positive

SC Rep. Joe Cunningham tests positive for coronavirus Joe Cunningham is the first member of Congress from South Carolina to test positive.
Charleston congressman Joe Cunningham tests positive for the corona virus

https://www.postandcourier.com/health/covid19/charleston-congressman-joe-cunningham-tests-positive-for-the-coronavirus/article_fefdab9e-7052-11ea-8f51-776509c0efc4.html

A week after entering self-quarantine, the Charleston congressman confirmed he was sick, and that he became more concerned after experiencing the loss of his sense of taste and smell in recent days.

Cunningham initially went into home quarantine after receiving word from the attending physician of the Congress that he had been in contact with a member who later tested positive for COVID-19.

His doctor instructed him to get tested for COVID-19, and following a virtual consultation on MUSC.care he went to a local testing clinic. The diagnosis was positive.

While coronavirus testing is typically a multi-day process across South Carolina, because of his status, his test was expedited by the Medical University of South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for MUSC confirmed Cunningham received his test results sooner because he is a member of Congress. "Rep. Cunningham's role as part of the SC national congressional delegation qualified him for high-priority status testing, similar to what exists for health care workers and first responders," MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said in a statement to The Post and Courier.

 "This clinical decision was made in an effort to help Rep. Cunningham determine if it was safe for him to immediately return to Washington to participate in upcoming House floor votes. Cunningham said his symptoms have begun to improve but that he will remain at home until it is safe to leave self-quarantine," she added.

Just a few weeks ago, within hours of Bernie's victory in New Hampshire, this was Cunningham's stance:

 SC's Joe Cunningham slams Bernie Sanders' 'socialism' ahead of 2020 Democratic primary
Cunningham, one of only two Democratic congressmen from South Carolina, forcefully rebuked U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, jolting the state's "First in the South" presidential primary race just hours after the Vermont senator won in New Hampshire. In a statement to The Post and Courier, the first-term congressman from Charleston said he does not plan on making an endorsement ahead of South Carolina's Feb. 29 primary but will "defend our Lowcountry values of opportunity, pragmatism and common sense." "South Carolinians don't want socialism," Cunningham said. "We want to know how you are going to get things done and how you are going to pay for them. Bernie's proposals to raise taxes on almost everyone is not something the Lowcountry wants and not something I'd ever support."

 

Stephen Fox

I was shocked reading that ignorant criticism of Bernie by Cunningham weeks ago obviously intended to put his own thumb on the scale for Biden, long before SC Congressman Jim Clyburn did so, the single worst timed fiercest damage to Bernie.

Both of these Congressman jumped the gun, when at one point Clyburn said he would endorse only after the South Carolina debate; in an ethical campaign in a slightly more perfect world, they both should have let South Carolinians decide unencumbered.

The final take I believe will be that most Biden endorsers will come to severely regret their ignoring his cognitive decline.


Full Clyburn: 'I Want South Carolina To Have Its Say' In 2020 Democratic Primary | Meet The Press Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) talks to Chuck Todd about the Democratic race as it moves to South Carolina, during an interview with Meet the Press. ? Subscribe
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 4:27:11 PM

