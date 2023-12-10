 
 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/10/23

Ryan Grim discusses his new book 'The Squad AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution'

Ryan Grim visited with Politics Done Right to discuss his striking interview with Senator Ted Cruz and his new book "The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution."

In this interview.

  1. Ryan Grim's Background: Ryan Grim is an American author and journalist who has worked as the Washington D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept and has appeared on various political commentary platforms. Grim has recently written a book titled "The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution."
  2. Interview Style and Preparation: Grim discusses his approach to interviewing, emphasizing the importance of thorough research and preparation. He reflects on learning from Mehdi Hassan's interviewing style, which requires anticipating responses and being armed with facts to counter evasion and talking points.
  3. Political Commentary and Challenges: The discussion moves to Grim's political commentary, particularly an instance where he confronted Ted Cruz on issues related to Israel. Grim highlights the need for media figures to challenge prevailing narratives and biases, especially on sensitive topics like international conflicts.
  4. The Squad and Progressive Politics: Grim's book focuses on the emergence of 'The Squad' and their impact on American politics. He describes the journey of these progressive politicians as they navigate and challenge the established norms of Congress, bringing fresh energy and idealism to the political landscape.
  5. Future of Progressive Politics and The Squad's Challenges: The conversation concludes with speculations on the future of progressive politics in the U.S., particularly how organizations like AIPAC may influence the political fate of The Squad. Grim emphasizes the importance of understanding the challenges faced by progressive politicians in a predominantly traditional political environment.

Ryan Grim is the kind of journalist we need more of. He does not try to placate the person he is interviewing. His interviews and journalism are non-bloviating zones. Listen to the entire interview. It is well worth it.

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Visit his podcast here. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend