Russians are preparing for the exercise «Zapad 2021»

Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercise "Zapad 2021" on September 10-16.

"Zapad 2021" will be headed by the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus.

The declared goal of the joint strategic exercise is to gain practice by command staff of various levels in repelling aggression against the Union State.

Representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus announce that "Zapad 2021" is exclusively defensive in nature.

During preparation of the exercise, the experience of participation in armed conflicts of recent decades and changes in the forms and methods of training troops were used.

The exercise will be held at five Belarusian (Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky, Domanovsky, Chepelevo and Ruzhansky) and nine Russian training grounds (Volsky, Dorogobuzh, Kirillovsky, Mulino, Strugi Krasnye, Khmelevka, Pogonovo, Dobrovolsky, Pravdinsky).

The participation of ships of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation is planned, which would be redeployed to the southern part of the Baltic Sea and to the Gulf of Finland in order to fulfill the tasks of the exercise.

In total, up to 200 thousand troops, 80 aircraft and helicopters, up to 800 pieces of military hardware including about 300 tanks, more than 200 weapons, MLRS, as well as more than 10 ships will take part in the exercise.

CSTO member states will send a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel.

Russia declares that the scope of the exercise does not intend to violate the provisions of the Vienna Document and 6,400 troops will fall under thе provisions of the document on the territory of the Russian Federation and 6,300 troops on the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, about 13,000 soldiers will be involved in Belarus, 2,500 of them are Russian.