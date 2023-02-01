 
 
Russian companies announced a reward for each destroyed American tank M1 Abrams

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Kasparas Jankauskas

Russian companies have announced a reward for every knocked out or captured American M1 Abrams tank. Main battle tank of the US Army was estimated at 10 million rubles. Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin announced this on his blog. The military of the Russian Armed Forces are ready to destroy every the American M1 Abrams tank promised to Ukraine, and Russian business is ready to support them financially by announcing a reward for a destroyed tank. According to actor Ivan Okhlobystin, not for the first destroyed, but for each. It is worth noting that this initiative did not appear today, a couple of days ago the Russian company FORES announced a reward of 5 million rubles for the first destroyed or captured American M1 Abrams or German Leopard 2. Apparently, the rates are only growing, it remains to find out the prices for British Challenger 2. We would like to remind that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks, the UK - 14 Challenger 2 tanks, and Germany - 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from the presence of the Bundeswehr. Some more Leopard 2 MBTs will be supplied by a coalition led by Poland. tu.be/I_wVaMA69bE

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Comments

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

LeZ SeZ

(Member since Dec 17, 2015)
"We would like to remind that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks, the UK - 14 Challenger 2 tanks, and Germany - 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from the presence of the Bundeswehr. Some more Leopard 2 MBTs will be supplied by a coalition led by Poland".

Sure - Send in The Clowns.
Send them in. The Russian Armed Forces' design laboratories will be pleased to receive something of the latest in Empire Technology.
Some models may appear in War Museums outside of Moscow.
So - something for everyone.

This war is settled on Russia's terms . . . 7eb.substack.com/p/washingtons-war-part-viii-narrative

Submitted on Friday, Feb 3, 2023 at 4:09:36 PM

Richard Pietrasz

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)
Given that 1 $US is worth about 70 rubles, this is a very small sum compared to the price of a main battle tank.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 3, 2023 at 7:35:31 PM

