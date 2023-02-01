Russian companies announced a reward for each destroyed American tank M1 Abrams

Russian companies have announced a reward for every knocked out or captured American M1 Abrams tank. Main battle tank of the US Army was estimated at 10 million rubles. Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin announced this on his blog. The military of the Russian Armed Forces are ready to destroy every the American M1 Abrams tank promised to Ukraine, and Russian business is ready to support them financially by announcing a reward for a destroyed tank. According to actor Ivan Okhlobystin, not for the first destroyed, but for each. It is worth noting that this initiative did not appear today, a couple of days ago the Russian company FORES announced a reward of 5 million rubles for the first destroyed or captured American M1 Abrams or German Leopard 2. Apparently, the rates are only growing, it remains to find out the prices for British Challenger 2. We would like to remind that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks, the UK - 14 Challenger 2 tanks, and Germany - 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from the presence of the Bundeswehr. Some more Leopard 2 MBTs will be supplied by a coalition led by Poland. tu.be/I_wVaMA69bE