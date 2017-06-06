Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   11 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bombshell Russian Hacking Confirmed: Reality Check on the Smoking Gun

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/6/17

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25 yr old NSA contractor, was arrested by the FBI for leaking a top-secret document detailing Russian hacking of software aimed at US voting. According to her social media accounts, she is a Sanders supporter and strong progressive who called Trump "a piece of sh*t."

The intelligence community is, according to businessinsider, reeling, and this confirmation that Russia DID hack the 2016 election is a bombshell, which the deniers will in many cases, dismiss as insignificant.

'This is huge': National security experts were floored by the leaked NSA document on Russian election hack

What will those who have claimed that the allegation of Russian hacking was a hoax and who attacked those who gave it credibility say. I suggest that we will get a strong clue in the comments to this bombshell news and this article.

Will deniers have the integrity to admit they were wrong, or will they claim this ""huge" news proofing Russian hacking is unimportant? This bombshell will, I suggest, separate the progressive wheat from the chaff.

Those who have been applauding whistleblowers and leakers like Edward Snowden and attacking claims of Russian hacking as a Democratic hoax are now caught between defending the young lady who leaked the classified material to the Intercept and denying the reality of what she leaked: proof in detail of Russian hacking.


hack
(Image by dreamsjung)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This document, which was published by Intercept on Monday goes beyond claims of hacking, which had previously been in the news going back months, to a detailed description of one particular hacking, including the Russian military intelligence agency that did the hacking, and how the operation occurred.

This development raises certain questions: how will those claiming there was no hacking, only a leaking, often attributed to the murdered Seth Rich, whom the alt-right and even some on the left have claimed was murdered by Clinton for leaking the information that went to Wikileaks. Now there is evidence of Russian hacking, and the whole fight over hacking/leaking is settled. "As for e hacking,

I think Russia did it," Trump said after he had been shown the evidence.

From flickr.com: Wikileaks _DDC1948 {MID-121077}
Wikileaks _DDC1948
(Image by Abode of Chaos)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What is the significance that the NSA contractor did not, like Snowden, send her top secret documents to Wikileaks?

Could it be because Wikileaks has denied that they have obtained material from the Russian government and would therefore be in an awkward position?

At any rate, this is the Reality Check those of us who have been attacked those taking the claims of Russia hacking seriously.pointig to how all who have seen the evidence, including Trump, have stated publicly that "As for the hacking, iinI think Russia did it."

It is not known whether this top secret document is part of the evidence shown to Trump and key members of his foreign policy team, all of whom say the evidence shows that Russia did the hacking "without a doubt." Nor is it known if this the same hacking, which often refers to hacked DNC emails. The details have yet to emerge, but a young contractor for the NSA now sits in jail while this bombshell hits the media.

How will those such as Jesse Ventura, Ray McGovern, detialsPaul Craig Roberts, and Robert Parry respond to the fact that a leaker has been arrested by the FBI for provide details of Russian hacking to the Intercept? Will they claim the document is fake? Will the admit to being wrong? And how will this go down a public increasingly disapproving of a President who came to power not only with viewer votes than his rival but who denied that any Russian activity influenced the electoral outcome?

And will those who have been under siege for refusing to toe the party line that the Russian hacking narrative was fake news designed to excuse the fact that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump be honored for their dissenting view?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

The Enemy IS the People: Critics should shut up and be fired

Trump violates "the supreme law of the land" in first week: Jihadists Praise Trump's ban

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 11 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 308 fans, 2279 articles, 5143 quicklinks, 5443 comments, 491 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

I believe, if any intelligence agent were to be asked whether the Russians were spying on us, they'd say they have, that they've been doing it for decades, day in and day out. So, proof that they have is no great revelation. It is merely confirmation of a reality that has been the case since, at least, the beginning of the cold war.


But your conclusion that this refutes any arguments that suggest that it was the Russians who leaked info about Hillary's campaign is totally unsupported. This specific whistleblower's leak informs us that the Russians attempted to gain access to e-voting systems. That's quite disturbing, but it in no way offers concrete evidence to contradict the arguments made by the people you mention.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 1:51:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Dana Clark

Become a Fan
Author 508879

(Member since May 9, 2017), 8 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Exactly Mr. Kall,

Paper ballots in Oregon refutes any claim to my vote being "hacked", unless that hairy, Slavic arm that reached out of the collection box and said "thanks for your support comrade" was a Russian agent. Paper ballots for all!! Why would anyone wish to vote any other way?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 2:59:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 110 articles, 5282 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dana Clark:   New Content

You are creating a straw man argument: no one is claiming your vote was hacked but rather that Russia hacked into voting software.


The argument that "Russia did not hack into US elections" is now confirmed to be wrong. Stick with what has been confirmed and avoid the fallacy of arguing against claims not made.


I agree: paper ballots for all. Thanks for stressing that point.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:16:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3024 quicklinks, 12279 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

A closer look at this issue is well worth taking, not, however, for the reasons stated above click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 2:59:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 110 articles, 5282 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Rob, at the risk of aggravating you and being banned, this is the 3d article in a row you have published by me in which you follow with a post attempting to shoot the article down.

1 You claimed by argumet that the unknown anonymous individuals who posted o 4chan was no different than Watergate. That was in error, because Woodward and Berstein knew their informant (#2 FBI official) and kept his name secret.

You did not acknowledge your error.

2. You "called bullshit" on my assertion that Clintion had not lost thegeneral election but won it by 2.8 million votes. You said she won nothing. That was in error: she won the public vote, regardless of how she became the nominee.

You did not acknowledge that my statement was NOT bullshit but rather a public fact

3. Now you claim that the arrest yesterday of the NSA contractor is "merely cofirmation" of what many have believed This is a failure to recognize that confirmation is to an allegation as proof is to a claim. It's one thing to assert or believe; confirmation makes a belief a fact, a huge difference, not just "merely"

In addition, the pages of OEN have been filled with people denying there was ANY Russian hacking, that it was a hoax, and I have been viciously attacked for disputing that denial. NOw all those who have used OEN to deny the hacking claims and to attack those who urged keeping an open mind are obligated to deal with the confirmation, not merely the assertion.

In addition, people like McGovern and Ventura and Roberts have all claimed the entire Russian hacking allegations are bogus. They did not say, Oh the hacking into voting systems is valid but not the hacking of emails. They denied "Russian hacking" in general as having "not a shred of evidence."


I think it reasonable to assume that if Russian hacking of the voting system is now confirmed, that the argument that "Russia didn't hack" in other cases crumbles. Putin also said "Russia doesn't hack." I have been called a CIA-plant and worse for suggesting he was in plausible denial mode......but clearly it is now confirmed that Russia does hack.





If you want to publish my articles and then shoot them down, I suggest you have the grace to admit when you are shooting from the hip and missing badly


You have fallen into the trap this latest arrest presents to those who have denied that Russia is guilty of hacking to affect the US election. Your argument is that confirming what people believed is insignificant. I beg to point out that confirmation makes what was mere


supposition a fact, and that makes the entire Russia didn't hack the elections a false claim.. Here is an example of such claiims that now have collapsed:


"-- I am deeply offended by the lies being told by the US Government -- and more specifically, by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the explicit approval of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the President -- with respect to the Russians "hacking" the US election.

By Robert David Steele
Intelligence expert "

See Robert Steele: The DHS-FBI Report Against the Russians is Absolute Crap -- Our Own Traitors, Not the Russians, Are the Real Enemy

Here is Robert Parry denying Russian hacking: "WikiLeaks' disclosure of documents revealing CIA cyber-spying capabilities underscores why much more skepticism should have been applied to the U.S. intelligence community's allegations about Russia "hacking" last year's American presidential election. It turns out that the CIA maintains a library of foreign malware that could be used to pin the blame for a "hack" on another intelligence service."

Here is Unz, another hackiing denier:

"The mainstream media's narrative that the Russian government interfered with the United States election, and that this interference invalidated, or at least tainted, Trump's election has culminated in President Obama taking a series of measures against Russia......Like other common memes--such as anti-Semitism, racism, and sexism--used to silence debate, the exact meaning of Russian interference in the election is unclear--and Obama's inclusion of a number of extraneous issues in his explanation for taking retaliatory action against Russia muddles the issue even more. The reference to Russian interference in the election includes a composite of alleged Russian misdeeds--"fake news," computer hacking, and manipulating voting machines[2] --which are usually lumped together but are actually quite different and should be analyzed separately since the combination approach only serves to obfuscate the issue. Of course--and this probably would not be shocking to most readers of this essay--many of those who promote the idea of Russian culpability are not really concerned about pursuing a Socratic search for truth but instead want to anathematize Putin's Russia and/or delegitimize Trump's election victory."

The issue is this: if Russia did hack into the voting system, then it adds weight to the allegation they were involved in hacking the election in other ways; and if this "hoax" is now confirmed as reality, then Trump's "election victory (I repeat he did not with the public election but rather was selected by the Electoal College which overturned the popular vote where he lost by 2.8 million). is NOT legitimate. That is not my argument but the argument of all those whose claims Russia hacked the election is a hoax intended to delegitimize his victory.....and now they are trapped in their own logic.


I am merely pointing this out.

It is true that hacking into voting systems does not prove that Russia hacked the Clinton emails but it does collapse the claim that "Russia did not hack the US elections," made by McGovern, Roberts, and many at OEN. And now that this claim has been proven false, the excuses and hedging begins..............................



Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:01:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Dana Clark

Become a Fan
Author 508879

(Member since May 9, 2017), 8 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Mr Ruff, My paper ballot is legitimate, I put it in the collection box myself. And I also know the county clerk who tabulated the ballots in my town. I did not vote Trump but the county in which I live did overwhelmingly. They are all paper ballots and the chances that the people of this county were swayed by Russian "hacking" is nil. Are all those votes illegitimate in your mind? Thanks Dana

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:32:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dana Clark:   New Content

It should also be pointed out that putting a ballot in a collection box is not enough if there is not a rigorous audit and chain of custody. Electronic systems can be very secure if done right, and paper systems can be very insecure if done wrong.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:50:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

So you're saying it establishes they tried to hack into the voting system but not that they were responsible for the DNC email dump? That's like the Monty Python burglar skit. Not trying to sell encyclopedias, just burgle the house.

I do believe the claim of "unprecedented Russian interference" is bogus, but something the spy agencies--theirs, ours and probably others--have been at for years.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:26:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 110 articles, 5282 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The claim that confirmation of what many believed (and many disputed) is insignificant is refuted by news reports such as:

".... leaked NSA document determining that hackers connected to Russian military intelligence tried to breach US voting systems days before the 2016 election has national security experts and former intelligence officials reeling.

Russian military intelligence, according to the document, launched an attack on at least one US voting-software supplier and sent so-called spear-phishing emails to at least 100 local election officials shortly before the election.

In addition to being the strongest public indication so far that Russia interfered in the US election, the document also indicates that Russian hackers may have "penetrated further into US voting systems than was previously understood," The Intercept, which first published the document, reported"This is indeed a big deal," said Bob Deitz, a veteran of the NSA and CIA who worked under presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. "We are lucky that US presidential elections are so localized that it is difficult to do an effective hack."

Claire Finkelstein, a professor and national security expert at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said of the document, "Wow, this is huge."

The leaked report is "evidence for the public now to see yet another example of quite a coherent operation" by the Russians, said Glenn Carle, a CIA veteran and former spy. "And that is significant."

businessinside.com

Those exposed by their claims that Russia did not hack the election will, in many cases, minimize the revelations: Nothing to see here, move on.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 3:33:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"We are lucky that US presidential elections are so localized that it is difficult to do an effective hack."

This is what I've been trying to tell the election fraud freaks for years. They will, of course, dismiss it as disinformation.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:44:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3211 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The catch-all phrase "hack" is still misleading. Did they tamper with the actual vote count? Did they troll forum sites like OEN and sew Fear, Uncertainty and Distrust (FUD)? Did they dump red meat like #pizzagate on social media? Did they disseminate "fake news"? Did they spy on polling places to conduct up to the minute voter influence just like the domestic political operatives do? When the deniers claim the hacking is a hoax, do they mean none of this occurred?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:40:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 