Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a watershed event; there's no going back to how things were

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing delegates at recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum June, 2022.

The people Biden has surrounded himself with-neo-cons, the responsibility to protect crowd, lobbyists, retired generals and admirals among the TV punditry who don't divulge to their audience they secretly work for one the defense industry behemoths, think tankers in the Victoria Nuland mode that inhabit the State Department-is a travesty.

This collection of war mongers are still living in the cold war era.

Well Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine I believe is a watershed event. There's no going back to the way the world operated prior to this event.

The heads of the BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa met this past week online outlining what's called SPFS, System for Transfer of Financial Messages, as an alternative to the western SWIFT financial transfer system which works in coordination with US sanctions that are placed on all these countries. The BRICS also agreed the world should be free of all nuclear weapons.

Though the likes of Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Bolivia, possibly even Colombia under a newly elected socialist president, Argentina, North Korea didn't take part in the online forum with the BRICS heads of state, they had to be listening and could be included as partners with SPFS as they too suffer under SWIFT and US sanctions.

As to Ukraine, again depending on one's sources, from here the war is not going well. Though the US and EU continue sending more lethal weapons to Ukraine, they're likely to be destroyed by the Russian military that's been happening since the Russian military incursion began in late February.

