Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia-gate's Fatally Flawed Logic

By       Message Robert Parry     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/12/17

Author 1553
Become a Fan
  (83 fans)

From Consortium News


President Trump delivers his brief speech to the nation explaining his decision to launch a missile strike against Syria on April 6, 2017.
(Image by (Screen shot from Whitehouse.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA

There was always a logical flaw in pushing Russia-gate as an excuse for Hillary Clinton's defeat -- besides the fact that it was based on a dubious "assessment" by a small team of "hand-picked" U.S. intelligence analysts. The flaw was that it poked the thin-skinned Donald Trump over one of his few inclinations toward diplomacy.

We're now seeing the results play out in a very dangerous way in Trump's bluster about North Korea, which was included in an aggressive economic sanctions bill -- along with Russia and Iran -- that Congress passed nearly unanimously, without a single Democratic no vote.

Democrats and Official Washington's dominant neocons celebrated the bill as a vote of no-confidence in Trump's presidency but it only constrained him in possible peacemaking, not war-making.

The legislation, which Trump signed under protest, escalated tensions with those three countries while limiting Trump's power over lifting sanctions. After signing the bill into law, Trump denounced the bill as "seriouslynh flawed -- particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate."

As his "signing statements" made clear, Trump felt belittled by the congressional action. His response has been to ratchet up bellicose rhetoric about North Korea, bluster appearing to be his natural default position when under pressure.

Remember, in April, as the Russia-gate hysteria mounted, Trump changed the subject, briefly, by rushing to judgment on an alleged chemical-weapons incident in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, and firing off 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian military base.

He immediately won acclaim from Official Washington, although Hillary Clinton and other hawks argued that he should have gone further with a much larger U.S. invasion of Syria, i.e., establishing a "no-fly zone" even if that risked nuclear war with Russia.

What Trump learned from that experience is that even when he is going off half-cocked, he is rewarded for taking the military option. (More careful analysis of the Khan Sheikhoun evidence later raised serious doubts that the Syrian military was responsible.)

Schoolyard Taunts

So, we now have President Trump in a bizarre exchange of schoolyard taunts with the leadership of North Korea, with Trump's "fire and fury like the world has never seen" rhetoric possibly plunging the United States into a confrontation that could have devastating consequences for the Korean peninsula, Japan and indeed the whole world.

Given the fact that the world has already seen the U.S. nuclear destruction of two Japanese cities at the end of World War II, Trump's loose phrasing seems to suggest that the United States is prepared to use nuclear weapons against North Korea (although he may be referring to "just" carpet-bombing with conventional ordnance).

If nuclear weapons are brought into play, it is hard to fathom what the long-term consequences might be. It's unlikely that Trump -- not known for his deep thinking -- has even contemplated that future.

However, even a "limited" war with conventional weapons and confined to the Korean peninsula could kill hundreds of thousands of people and severely shake the world's economy. If North Korea manages to deliver retaliatory damage on Japan, a human catastrophe and a financial panic could follow.

Many thoughtful people are now expressing alarm at Trump's erratic behavior, but many of those same people cheered the promotion of Russia-gate as a way to corner Trump politically. They didn't seem to care that the "scandal" was built on a foundation of flimsy or phony evidence and that a key argument -- that "all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies" concurred in the Russian-hacking conclusion -- was false.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek. His latest book, Secrecy & Privilege: Rise of the Bush Dynasty from Watergate to Iraq, can be ordered at secrecyandprivilege.com. It's also available at
(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA/Likud Sinking of Jimmy Carter

What Did US Spy Satellites See in Ukraine?

Ron Paul's Appalling World View

Ronald Reagan: Worst President Ever?

The Disappearance of Keith Olbermann

A Perjurer on the US Supreme Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Bruno Clabot

Become a Fan
Author 509540

(Member since Aug 12, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Whether you like Russia or you don't, you have to admit that the old-school style of diplomacy seems much more democratic then the threatening of NATO. We surely know what Nato can do (Kosovo '99, Afghanistan, Lybia 2011...), and what Nato won't (Yemen 2015...)... Aleppo was so much criticised just think Mossul, Al Raqqa... Western nations seem to only know about white phosphorus and carpet bombing... Russians where dramatically efficient in terms of casualties... one more point for Russia.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017 at 9:47:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 13 fans, 24 articles, 38 quicklinks, 1872 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Exactly right, and bears repeating:

"Many thoughtful people are now expressing alarm at Trump's erratic behavior, but many of those same people cheered the promotion of Russia-gate as a way to corner Trump politically. They didn't seem to care that the "scandal" was built on a foundation of flimsy or phony evidence and that a key argument -- that "all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies" concurred in the Russian-hacking conclusion -- was false."

The links in this paragraph are to the definitive debunking of the Russian Hacking Lie, which even though it just made it into the periphery of the MSM (The Nation is considered "extreme left" by many), continues to be ignored or casually sloughed off by the media organs that reach the tens of millions. I'm afraid it has already gone the rabbit hole, just like 9/11, JFK, etc., and that it will take a war to bring enough people to their senses -- if they survive.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017 at 10:25:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 