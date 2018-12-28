 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia-gate For Dummies

By       Message Ray McGovern       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/28/18

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (174 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Ray McGovern Website

From youtube.com: Russia 'turned' election for Trump, James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, believes. {MID-339229}
Russia 'turned' election for Trump, James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, believes.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Interview on Dec. 20, 2018 (24 minutes). Listen here or see full post here.

Radio host Michael Steven Smith gives Ray a chance to address key aspects of "Russia-gate" on which most Americans have been grossly misinformed or UNinformed. (Ray has been surprised, for example at how few have even heard of the damning documentary evidence in the Peter Strzok-Lisa Page text exchanges.)

Asked about the MIC (Eisenhower's "Military-Industrial Complex"), Ray introduces a new acronym that better describes the ever-wider and more serious threat to the Republic the threat also known as the "Deep State." It is MICIMATT (with accent on the first syllable): the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-MEDIA-Academia-Think-Tank complex.

- Advertisement -

And, as Ray has been drumming home for two decades now in an effort to make the "complex" less complicated, the most significant change (by far) he has seen in more than 55 years in Washington is the lamentable reality that there is, at present, NO FREE MEDIA, in any real sense of the word "free." That is why the inclusion of MEDIA in the new acronym needs to remain in ALL CAPS. If you don't get THAT, it is hard to acknowledge that you can be so poorly informed and misled.

Yes, there is a lot of truth in alternative media; but we don't get on TV or in "mainstream" newspapers, so becoming better informed requires some extra effort. Remember, years after the 2003 attack on Iraq, 70 percent of those in the U.S. still believed what the media led them to believe -- that Saddam Hussein played a role in 9/11; the percentage believing today in Russia-gate seems to be about the same.

Ray addresses questions about what the UN has called, twice, the "arbitrary detention" of Julian Assange, and why it is that the Deep State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo want so much to "get" him. Ray also notes that less than two weeks after President Obama had been fully briefed (by the Clapper/Comey/Brennan/Rogers Gang of Four) on their "assessment" of Russian-hacking-to-Wikileaks, Obama publicly branded one of their key conclusions "inconclusive."

- Advertisement -

Last month when Ray publicly asked Clapper to explain who Obama said that, Clapper came a cropper, admitting that he could not explain it. The reference was to one of the most important findings of the so-called "'Intelligence Community' Assessment" authored by "hand-picked" analysts from only three agencies, briefed to Obama on January 5, 2017, and given to president-elect Trump and to the media the following day. That put real adrenaline into Russia-gate.

Here are the lawyerly words Obama chose to use, less than two weeks later, at his final news conference (January 18), answering a question from Jeff Mason of Reuters. Obama: "... the conclusions of the intelligence community with respect to the Russian hacking were not conclusive as to whether WikiLeaks was witting or not in being the conduit through which we heard about the DNC e-mails that were leaked."

A 24-minute interview is not enough time to address other key questions that continue to befuddle those malnourished by the drivel in mainstream media, especially those who have drunk freely of the Russia-gate Kool Aid. Like, for instance, this very familiar, actually quite reasonable, one: "If James Comey was part of the DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA operation to ensure that Hillary Clinton won, why did Comey publicly re-open the Clinton (Weiner) email investigation in late October 2016?"

This one is easy: the answer can be found in Comey's pretentious book, "A Higher Loyalty":

"It is entirely possible that because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls. But I don't know."

What needs to be added here, as a crucial part of the "environment," is the additional incentive driving Comey upon learning that his sleuths at the New York office were up in arms about not being allowed to do their job on Weiner's computer, and were about to leak how Washington (Stzrok and accomplices) were trying as hard as they could to keep it all quiet until after Hillary won.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Ray McGovern Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 