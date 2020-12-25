Russia concerned over India's alliance with Quad

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, recently tweeted that the annual summit between India and Russia has been cancelled due to Moscow's unease with Quad. This is the first time the Annual Summit has been postponed since 2000.

Gandhi had quoted a report published by The Print saying that the summit meeting was postponed after Russia "expressed severe reservations on New Delhi joining the Indo-Pacific initiative and Quad, thereby tilting more towards the US."

Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, issued a statement: "The India-Russia Annual Summit did not take place in 2020 because of the Covid Pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two Governments. Any imputation otherwise is false and misleading. Spreading false stories on important relationships is particularly irresponsible."

Reacting to The Print's report and Rahul Gandhi's tweet, the Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, issued a press release saying:

"Special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India is progressing well despite the Covid-19. Staying in close touch with our Indian friends to work out new dates for the summit, postponed due to epidemiological reasons." The summit will be held soon once the dates are decided, the press release added.

However, speaking to Hindustan Times on Monday, the Russian envoy expressed concerns about the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad that could jeopardize regional cooperation.

The Quad, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, is an alliance to contain China.

Roman Babushkin, the charge' d'affaires at the Russian embassy, was more explicit. He told Hindustan Times, "We are facing some attempts by some countries to create containment and alienation in the Indo-Pacific region which could threaten and jeopardize basic principles for regional cooperation, for example ASEAN centrality and ASEAN unity"Quad would be detrimental to the inclusive dialogue in the region."

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a major stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-Russia Defense Ties

Interestingly, Dr. Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, wrote last May in Diplomat, that India-Russia relationship was showing signs of strain even before to the pandemic, mainly because both countries are drifting toward different sides in the emerging competition between the United States and China.

India's concerns about China's behavior have made it inch closer to the U.S. and the Indo-Pacific coalition. While increasing tensions between Russia and the West appear to be driving Moscow toward a deeper partnership with Beijing.

The India-Russia relationship continues to be dependent on some level of residual diplomatic empathy toward each other. Beyond this, the arms transfer relationship is the primary driver and despite the pandemic this aspect continues apace, according to Dr. Rajagopalan, Head of the Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), one of India's leading think tanks.

The S-400 long-range air defense system is the most visible recent indicator of the arms transfer relationship. There have been some concerns about possible delays, but Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma stated that there will be no significant delays in the supply of the S-400s. India is buying five batteries of the S-400 system in a deal worth more than $5 billion despite the threat of U.S. sanctions. That India went ahead with the system regardless of the threat of sanctions is an indicator of both India's desire to maintain this aspect of its relationship with Russia but also India's vulnerability to Pakistan's missile forces. The S-400 is claimed to have some level of anti-ballistic capability.

In addition, Russia recently offered India three more Kilo-class submarines. These refurbished Kilos will join the nine other Kilo-class submarines in the Indian Navy. This should be welcome because India has just 15 submarines, according to the latest Military Balance published by the IISS, against a projected requirement of 24. India's declining submarine fleet has been a concern especially as the Chinese PLA Navy gets more active in the waters around India.

Last April, India decided to purchase an additional 400 T-90S battle tanks from Russia, according to reports. These will join the more than 1,000 T-90S that India already has, part of India's 3,500-strong Main Battle Tank inventory. With the exception of the 100-plus (Indian Made) Arjun tanks, everything else in the inventory are Russian T-72s or T-90Ss, which is an indicator of the close historical Indo-Russian military relations.

