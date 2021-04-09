 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/9/21

Russia and Pakistan to boost defense relations

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation in diverse areas including defense and counterterrorism. An understanding to this effect was reached during talks between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with the visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

While speaking at a joint press conference with Qureshi later, Lavrov said Russia was ready to build further counterterrorism potential through provision of military equipment to Pakistan. "This is in the interest of all states of the region," he said, adding that both sides also agreed on joint military exercises and drills.

"We also agreed that we need to further conduct exercises and drills in the mountains called Druzhba (friendship) and maritime exercises called the Arabian Monsoon," Lavrov said.

The Druzbha exercise between the Pakistani and Russian militaries, which began in 2016, usually features special forces from both sides. A Russian Army contingent visited Pakistan last November for the latest edition of the drill.

Lavrov said Russia was committed to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields including economy, trade and defense. He expressed satisfaction over the 46 per cent increase in bilateral trade but noted that there was a potential to increase and diversify it.

Stream Gas Pipeline

About the opportunities in the energy sector, Mr Lavrov said both countries were discussing a new protocol on the Stream Gas Pipeline project and as soon as it was signed, construction work on the project would start.

On his part Qureshi said: "We have overcome many of the obstacles and Pakistan wants to go ahead and is committed to the project."

Pakistan and Russia in November 2020 signed a revised deal for laying the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, formerly known as the North South Gas Pipeline, with major shareholding for Islamabad.

The two sides agreed to rename the North South Gas Pipeline as the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline due to major shareholding for Pakistan. They also agreed, in principle, to execute the project through a special purpose company, which would be incorporated in Pakistan.

Though Russia will have minority shareholding in the gas pipeline project, Pakistan will ensure maximum utilization of Russian material, equipment and resources with the aim of enhancing technical and operational capacity of Pakistani companies and human resources through mutual working and training.

In the revised project structure, Pakistan will hold 74% shares whereas Russia will have 26% stake. Earlier, Russia had to build the pipeline on the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model and transfer its ownership to Pakistan after 25 years.

Russia-Pakistan technical committee held its first meeting from November 16-18, 2020 in Islamabad on mutual cooperation for the development of gas pipeline project. Energy ministries of the two countries were present in the meeting.

Discussions were aimed at finalising broad contours and parameters of the project involving construction of a high pressure gas transmission pipeline from Port Qasim (Karachi) to Kasur (Punjab) for the transportation of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) in order to meet gas shortage emanating from growing demand from industrial and domestic consumers.

Russia is not a friend of India?

Russia had angered India by supplying a limited number of Mi-35M helicopter gunships to Pakistan in 2018 and Lavrov's comments about potential supplies of special military equipment, even to bolster Pakistan's counter-terrorism capabilities, are unlikely to go down well in New Delhi, the Hindustan Times said adding: The reception given to Lavrov in Islamabad was in contrast to his brief visit to New Delhi, where he only held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Lavrov didn't meet the Indian prime minister - usually a part of any senior Russian leader's visit to New Delhi, the paper pointed out.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 