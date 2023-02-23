Russia-Ukraine, One Year Later: Thoughts and Questions



Many of us leftovers from the 60s counterculture and Abbie Hoffman Heydays know the doings in Ukraine have been framed by the MSM to reflect the acquisitive desires of the US Deep State / DarkNet that we were warned about back in 1960 by Dwight D. Eisenhower: Beware the "Military-Industrial-Complex." The MIC isn't a political party, and political parties are private organizations like Coke and Pepsi -- Bernie can go f*ck himself if he thinks his titular Socialism will crack our platform (Hillary) -- and We, the People make the mistake that parties are beholden to would-be voters's desires. It's always a choice between sugar and sugar and none of it is good for you.

Ever notice how Hollywood actors have the whitest pearls for teeth even when playing pre-historics? I mean, Raquel Welch in 10,000 BC, say what you will about the fur bikini and her implied problems laundering it, she had a set of creamy teeth on her that dazzled the moon in broad daylight. The life of actors on the world stage, right? Hell, when I think about it, even the embedded black cat crossing the viewer's path from Zero Dark Thirty had teeth to envy. And some smile (kaboom).

The US has essentially been at war with Russia since the Bolshevik Revolution. Sharing the watering hole? f*ck no.

I began my journalistic tour of duty on the Foreign Policy shenanigans front back in 1989 when the Wall came down. The Neo-Gold Rush was on. The f*ckers were selling chunks of the Wall in Filene's Basement in Boston as part of their Victory Lap over the Russians, pouring salt into the wound by opening up a Mickey D's in Moscow in early 1990. Fuckin line for a Big Mac and proto Freedom Fries was ginormous. Filene's Basement is in the basement of Filene's, a department store for the wealthy. If you entered from the street you'd go through a jungle of scents sprayed all around you by perfume girls servicing the wealthy, who would hold out their wrists to be anointed Queen for the Day. If you entered from the lower level, you came off the Orange Line train and whiffed piss and stale tunnel winds, and entered past beefy security guards and detectors, to purchase heavily discounted luxury clothes, and novelty items (like the aforementioned Berlin Wall keychains), and the counter girls dressed more casually and often smelled of hangover and might have been from your Anthropology 101 course over at UMass key-inputting their way through college, and too busy to be hit up for a date by some guy who looked like Davd Bowie -- if he'd been morbidly obese.

The Boss says, Everybody's got a hungry heart / put down your money and you play your part / Everybody's got a hungry hungry heart" Or something like that.

The 2014 Ukraine coup involving Nuland and Biden and Obama and John Brennan was set up by that 1990 Mickey D's iwo jima photo op in Moscow, and that was set up by the US installment of Boris "Dancing Bear" Yeltsin in the presidency. We, the People crowed about that, too. Yeltsin had single-digit involvement in the lead up to the election and ended up winning by a landslide. Gotta a problem with that? And the Deep Dark State liked the dancing bit so much they installed a dancer for the Ukrainians. Who do you like best? Servant for the People or Captain Wodka Borscht Belt?

Apparently, if the Deep Dark State is to be believed, in 2016 the Russkies got us back by installing DJ Trump and his band of crazy chaots in cahoots to take down the American Dream and hand its vestiges back to the Blue Velvet (Now it's dark) element. This was a good gag. Installing Trump meant the Gain-of-Function research that Obama had halted due to its risky security issues (angry critters escaping from their prison lab and going all Jimmy Cagney on the community as payback). Fauci talked with the Chinese scientists in Wuhan (one of the guys there graduated from UMass-Amherst, my alma fater) to arrange some speedbagging of bat sh*t crazy viruses to make a supervirus before "our enemies did" and next thing you know we got ourselves a pandemic that arrived in America just before the Super Bowl of 2020, in Miami, that Florida Governor DeSantis called a Super Spreader event. He could be our next president.

Naturally, we blamed the Chinese. Wuhan. It was either pangolins in the marketplace (eaten as soup) or the f*ckers oopsed in the lab and a hardened criminal virus escaped and went looking to blowback on the world for the GOF torture. Trump's man Rudy "RICO" Giuliani told a teenaged reporter that the Chinese intentionally spread the virus around the world. Then, he and the teen went into the bedroom and she watched as he diddled his pickle. Seemingly. Luckily, Borat, dressed in women's undergarments, came to the rescue and chastised RICO for being with a girl "too old" for him. Strangely, this China Did It scene from the flick never circulated in the MSM the way the virus did. The film was a comedy, but Giuliani was serious. Of course, the sleep-around media have their own viruses to worry about.

How does the Wuhan great escape (Covid on a motorcycle like Steve McQueen) link to Ukraine? Secret biolabs in Ukraine, for one. I don't know why they are there. They weren't there when first reported by the MSM, and then they were when the indie media contradicted the mouthpieces for the Deep Dark State. Here are some more questions not yet answered about Ukraine:

Who blew up the Crimea-Russian bridge?

Was it the Umbrella Man from Dealey Plaza?

Who blew up the Nord 1 and 2?

Why did they hit N1 at all?

Why did Joe Biden reference the culturally-exclusive Esther Williams in his threat to the young and Black Corn Pop?

Dunno. Nobody does.

Where is Cofer Black?

Dunno. The former chief of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center (Duane Clarridge's old haunt) was the only one singled out by the 9/11 Commision for failing to communicate crucial information to the FBI that might have prevented the Event from happening. Instead of slinking away in shame and guilt, he was promoted and personally arranged for the set up of the now-infamous black sites to which alleged terrorists were rendered for torture. He became an ambassador at large, with all its impunity. And he set up the CIA's huge presence in Afghanistan. In his own biog words, "He conceived, planned, and led CIA's role in the war in Afghanistan." The US lost in Afghanistan. Now, he's in Ukraine, by way of his board directorship on Burisma Gas Holdings. (Don't hold gas in too long; you could end up on Mars.) But nobody gives a sh*t about Cofer's doings. I say he's key.

Where are the Burisma holding gas lines and extractions located?

Donbas, Donetsk, Kherson? Dunno. Do you?

Wagner? Am I hallucinating?

After the millions of Russians who died at the hands of Wagner-driven Nazis during WW2 how does a mercenary group from Russia get to be called Wagner? Will the morbidly obese lady look like Brunnhilde? Or the enmaddened lady from the film Potemkin?

What did Joe Biden mean by "Nothing says f*ck You, Putin better than having a Biden on the Board of Burisma"?

Does Cofer count as two f*ck-yous?

Students of the PNAC and hegemony game, as well as US expansion for the sake of Big Oil and Big Gas know"

What do they know?

A Humbling Conspiracy Theory: Daniel Ellsberg wrote in his recent book, The Doomsday Machine, a title drawn from Dr. Strangelove, which he called "essentially a documentary" after seeing it in the theater, says if We, the People ever bomb Russia, then we will bomb China as well, whether they are active belligerents or not. Russia for the hell of it. China as an existential threat to capitalism, which the Chinese have shown they can do better.

Conspiracy Theory: The US has been planning an all-out war Russia and China for years. This accounts for Mandiant/FireEye (CIA) and Crowdstrike (FBI) being the go-to investigators of break-ins at the NYT, WaPo and WSJ, as well as their involvement in the Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Joke and the 2016 DNC "hack." Homo Contractus epidemic, as Edward Snowden puts it in his aptly-titled memoir, Permanent Record. Meaning they have a dossier on each of us. Say, did you ever notice that despite all those calls we got or made to various corporations where they tell us "this call is being record for training purposes" that we never seem to get better service? But they get to build up samples of our voices. JUst sayin'.

Yesterday I read that there is much glee in Big Gas and Big Oil with the announcement of new contracts that benefit Foreign Policy over domestic tranquility. See "US energy firms use Ukraine war to lock in long-term gas contracts, report says." The war against China and Russia could go on for years. Logistics trillions into Big Pockets. Next year Biden and Putin are up for re-election.

Invest in water now. You could get ultra-rich as its supplies dwindle. And remember YOU are 60% water. We are running out, but icebergs are on their way. Just stay away from the apropos yellow snow, said Dostoyevki's Underground Man -- and the pump don't ork coz the vandal s took the handles".