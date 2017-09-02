Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 9 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 9/2/17

Author 47731
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)
- Advertisement -


Franklin Lamb with 7 year-old Nagham, her hand wounded by the Madaya sniper
(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children)   Permission   Details   DMCA

University of Oxford Interviews Professor Franklin Lamb about the Future of Syria

- Advertisement -

Franklin Lamb is a Doctor of Philosophy in international law and is currently a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford, Centre for the Resolution of Intractable Conflict, Oxford England. Oxford University is one of the leading universities in the world, with a history dating back 1,000 years.

- Advertisement -

Professor Lamb has many years of experience on the ground in the Middle East. For over the past 6 years he was in Syria dedicating himself to, among other activities, the grass roots human rights group Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon,

- Advertisement -

Dr. Lamb's other major accomplishments have included his efforts to document and preserve for posterity Syrian endangered archeological sites and artifacts dating back over 7,000 years. His book on the subject is Syria's Endangered Heritage: An International Responsibility to Protect and Preserve

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com/

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'US MUST STOP FUNDING ISRAELI CRIMES'

Has the battle for Aleppo birthed Foreign Legions preparing a Sunni-Shia endgame?

Presidents Assad and Putin have ordered their forces to again liberate "The Jewel of the Desert"

Why Obama is Declaring War on Syria

Libya's Liberation Front Organizing In The Sahel

Netanyahu to Obama on election: When we say jump, you say how high?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 357 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Lamb is no "lamb", in this person's view. He refers to the democratically elected Assad GOVERNMENT as a 'regime', and arrogantly suggests that imperialistic France and the West, who destroyed both secular Libya and Syria have the right to decide Syria's future. Lamb gave a sympathetic interview to fighters who destroyed Libya, too. He seems to me to have packaged himself as a 'humanitarian imperialist'. No thanks. Macron, who was supported in the polls by about 65% of only about 55% of eligible voter, only 35% of the people, and even his popularity has dropped fromthere. Maybe Syria should demand that the French 'regime' end.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2017 at 9:16:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 