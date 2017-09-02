- Advertisement -



Franklin Lamb with 7 year-old Nagham, her hand wounded by the Madaya sniper

(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children) Permission Details DMCA



University of Oxford Interviews Professor Franklin Lamb about the Future of Syria

Franklin Lamb is a Doctor of Philosophy in international law and is currently a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford, Centre for the Resolution of Intractable Conflict, Oxford England. Oxford University is one of the leading universities in the world, with a history dating back 1,000 years.

Professor Lamb has many years of experience on the ground in the Middle East. For over the past 6 years he was in Syria dedicating himself to, among other activities, the grass roots human rights group Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon,

Dr. Lamb's other major accomplishments have included his efforts to document and preserve for posterity Syrian endangered archeological sites and artifacts dating back over 7,000 years. His book on the subject is Syria's Endangered Heritage: An International Responsibility to Protect and Preserve

