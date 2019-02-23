 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia, Saudi Arabia and Trump Silenced America - New Axis of Evil?

By Marcello Rollando

Silence Can Be the Death of a Nation
Silence Can Be the Death of a Nation
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Silence was golden: at the very mention of Trump dripping from the lips of hypocrisy incarnate; Roger Stone's, more, Silence of the Lambs; but when Twitter Stormtrooper-in-Chief falls silent in the wake of discovered weaponized threat of mass domestic terrorism against anti-Trump Candidates, Media and members of Congress it's Silence Gives Consent!

However, when a president dilutes American treaties, trade, allies and We the People silence from us won't do. Americans need a contingency plan, if America is to rise above Trump/Pence manure, pizza parlor lies and incitement to violence.

Whether Obstruction of Justice or Abuse of Power, we've allowed both foreign and domestic twisting of our Electoral College seat an international threat at the helm of American power.

So, shall we perpetuate our Right-Wing red-faced global embarrassment; be like crumb seekers Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell; puppets of puppeteers raising court jesters to Peter Principal, thinking themselves king-makers - or realize giving Flynn generals freedom to share nuclear secrets with Saudi Arabia, is time to plead the 25th for Veep and 45th?

In treasonous times, truth must be founded in Founding principles and protected by spreading it throughout the land in safe-keeping hands for Freedom and Liberty are being attacked by the new Russia-Saudi-China Axis of Evil - possibly aided and abetted by a presidential traitor.

Together Americans have weathered real national emergencies: Civil War, Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, mass shootings and now, the real possibility that America's greatest threat is an administration rented by Corporatism and owned by our greatest foreign enemy with this potential cause and effect: our nation's future will be determined, at least for the foreseeable future, by those most vulnerable to social media manipulators foreign and domestic.

Regardless of personal politics, America is at a crossroads, where the super wealthy fearful of losing international power, is clashing with the titans of liberty, justice for all and give me your huddled masses yearning to breathe free - and the choices we make now, will determine what, and if, America is, for decades.

How predictable that those who deem women, people of color and LGBTQ second-class citizens have made America a second-class nation. Well at least we know we have a problem: arguably created by older Caucasian men still living the Cold War enjoying the rabid life of, the Military Industrial Complex on steroids since Bush/Cheney's Wall Street Great Recession.

That said, the truth about America's national emergencies is:

  • Denial of our Climate Change role
  • Increasing Alzheimer's cases and Opioid addiction
  • Failure to realize what the whole world recognizes: We the People have been taken

Worse still, like Ryan Zinke, while excelling in increasing their personal finances, few in the Trump/Pence administration have revealed enough expertise to fulfill their obligations to us. And, neither Donald Trump nor Mike Pence have the wherewithal to quicksand America into Putin's image - but they are masters in largely maintaining the wall of silence insulating sexual and gun violence - whether from Hollywood producers, Superbowl spousal abuse (& team owners), pedophile infected religious and sports institutions, singers and accomplices after the fact, who castrate the law, instead of perpetrators, in encore rape of underage girls targeted by Trump Palm Beach neighbor, Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Times, Washington Post and MSNBC are not America's enemies. Foreign Cyber-invaders silently allowed in by domestic moneyed wolves, clothed in innocent sounding sheep camouflage, to fleece 99% of us, are. Consider the effect Bank of America, The Heritage Foundation, The Media Research Center, Government Accountability Institute, American Crossroads, Americans for Prosperity, NRA, Citizens United and Facebook have had on American culture.

Possible solution starter: people residing in the nine most populated states, break their silence with fellow-Americans living in the other less populated forty-one states. After all, hope has reared its mighty beacon in North Carolina questioning 9th District election - proving we can still regain the reins of self-government, and reason can yet light our progression out of the ashes of America's lowest electoral experience.

When we stop allowing, The Right to remain silent about evaluating to devalue, on the basis of sex, skin color and income we diminish the merciless residue of the Mercers' election stealing data.

To keep Franklin's Democratic Republic, we must recapture our, feel the fear and do it anyway, selves.

The tie that binds us together: we are all the indomitable Travis Kauffman, notorious RBG, relentless Stacey Abrams, protective investigators Rosenstein, McCabe, Mueller, our 116thHouse of Representatives women and an Obama Administration, who, discovering Russian invasion of 2016 election initiated a contingency plan to preserve, protect and defend all of us.

When our human decency accelerates, recaptures our torch of freedom, ends all silent consent to all forms of bigotry we reclaim what we've always proclaimed.

(Article changed on February 23, 2019 at 16:26)

 

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
