Russia Did Not Respond

The US and its allies attacked Syria today (4/13/2018) and Russia did not respond.

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Russian surface-to-air missile system S-75 Dvina.JPG
File:Russian surface-to-air missile system S-75 Dvina.JPG ...640 Ã-- 480 - 72k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The American Machiavellians prevail again. Russia obviously agreed behind the scenes to step aside to allow this attack to happen. Should they have risked WWIII to stop the US? I don't know. But they didn't and it seems clear that they won't. The major powers bluster and strut in front of the news cameras, but behind the scenes they make deals. Raw power wins the day. The Russian hope is down the drain.

All over the world we see the same thing. The wealthy live off the poor and encapsulate themselves in walled living areas for their protection against those whom they exploit. Increasingly we will see genocidal actions against the poor. If they are no longer needed for menial tasks they will be disposed of.

We who still want to fight this evil that has taken possession the world need to re-group. We cannot expect Russia to end the domination of the world by the US and Israel. Russia will capitulate in time. Nor can we look to China for real help. It is a totalitarian and capitalist state in its own right.

It is we ordinary citizens pushing the limits of what is possible in every country of the world who will do the job. We, or nobody.

We need to become clear regarding who the enemy is, and what the solution is.

The enemy is not people; it is a network of social systems. The enemy consists of the systems of unfettered capitalism and totalitarianism that dictate the ways in which we are forced to interact with each other.

Our task is to find non-violent ways of replacing our present elitist social systems with systems that implement shared decision-making and the equitable distribution of goods in ALL spheres of life: families, clubs, religious organizations, businesses, governments and schools. By non-violent, I mean avoiding attacks on people. No more killing. Killing as a political strategy is immoral and ultimately it backfires.

But non-violent techniques, to be effective, must be much more aggressive than anything we are seeing. A few polite electronic petitions won't cut the mustard. Non-violent resistance must disrupt systems. It must create discomfort. It must put an end to business as usual until such time as business as usual meets everybody's needs.

Is a non-violent revolution an impossible task? Perhaps. But if that is true, there is no hope at all. Nothing else will do the trick.

 

Write for Politics of Health and work with David Werner on issues of health. Worked in the field of "Mental Health" all my life. Am now retired. Jim

James Hunter

I am afraid I was one of those guilty of putting my hope in China and Russia. Who else could stop this ravaging beast the US has become? The recent events in Syria have forced me to re-evaluate this.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 at 3:44:39 PM

