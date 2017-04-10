Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia-Baiting Pushed Trump to Attack Syria -- and Increases the Risks of Nuclear Annihilation

By       Message Norman Solomon     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump {MID-71604}
Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Vast efforts to portray Donald Trump as Vladimir Putin's flunky have given Trump huge incentives to prove otherwise. Last Thursday, he began the process in a big way by ordering a missile attack on Russia's close ally Syria. In the aftermath of the attack, the cheerleading from U.S. mass media was close to unanimous, and the assault won lots of praise on Capitol Hill. Finally, the protracted and fervent depictions of Trump as a Kremlin tool were getting some tangible results.

At this point, the anti-Russia bandwagon has gained so much momentum that a national frenzy is boosting the odds of unfathomable catastrophe. The world's two nuclear superpowers are in confrontation mode.

- Advertisement -

It's urgent to tell ourselves and each other: Wake up!

The dangers of a direct U.S.-Russian military conflict are spiking upward. After the missile attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was suspending a memorandum of understanding with the United States to prevent mid-air collisions over Syria. And Russia's prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, issued a statement referring to "our now completely ruined relations" and declaring that the United States was "on the verge of a military clash with Russia."

These ominous developments are a longtime dream come true for ultra-hawks like Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who've gained leverage in an alliance with numerous congressional Democrats. The neocons and the "liberal interventionists" really have something going now, after propagating the meme that Trump is a Putin puppet.

At this perilous moment in human history, the quality of the Democratic Party leadership was embodied in a tweet last month from the Democratic National Committee's new chair, Tom Perez, who sent out this message about a weekly address by President Trump: "Translated from the original Russian and everything."

- Advertisement -

Such tactics aren't just McCarthyite. They are baiting, goading and pressurizing Trump to prove that he's willing to clash with Russia after all.

Those tactics are a far cry from what's actually needed -- truly independent investigations -- in order to address the charges that Russia interfered with the U.S. election last year. We most definitely do not need the kind of baiting and goading that creates enormous pressure on Trump to show he's willing and able to go to the brink of war with Russia.

Make no mistake. With 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons at the ready in the United States and Russia, pushing to heighten tensions between the two countries is playing with thermonuclear fire.

Early this year, citing the escalation of those tensions, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its "Doomsday Clock" even closer to midnight. "In 2017, we find the danger to be even greater, the need for action more urgent," the Bulletin declared. "It is two and a half minutes to midnight, the Clock is ticking, global danger looms. Wise public officials should act immediately, guiding humanity away from the brink. If they do not, wise citizens must step forward and lead the way. "

People at the grassroots must lead, pushing and pulling the official leaders to follow. To stop the current war train -- and to quite possibly rescue the fate of the earth -- we must get a grip. If we depend on the "leadership" in Congress, all that we hold dear will drift into still-greater jeopardy.

With Congress now in recess, most legislators are back home -- and they should hear from us. Pick up the phone, make an appointment to visit their district offices, or show up without an appointment.

Right now, in one minute, you can send an email to your senators and representative with your own message or with this one: "As a constituent, I urge you to make a public statement that you support a complete cutoff of funds for U.S. military actions in Syria. This step is vital to prevent our country from adding to the deadly violence in Syria -- and to halt the momentum toward a military confrontation with Russia that could end with escalation into a horrific nuclear exchange."

- Advertisement -

Detente between the United States and Russia will be necessary for bringing peace to Syria. The same goes for reducing -- instead of increasing -- the chances that nuclear weapons will destroy us all.

What passes for leadership on these matters in Congress will not save us. On the contrary, right now the congressional leaders are serving as enablers for what Martin Luther King Jr. called "the madness of militarism."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Yankeestorm is a Nashville, TN attorney and the baseball expert on "Prime Time Sports" 1510 WLAC. A native a Newark, NJ, Norm is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Drake Law. He currently resides in Nashville.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Where the Money Goes

A Progressive Challenge to Jane Harman

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 17 fans, 109 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1339 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This article is spot on highlighting how Democrats irresponsibly goaded Trump into attacking Syria by their reckless Russia baiting and unsubstantiated, highly implausible claim that he's Putin's puppet. And how we need to call our U.S. senators and representatives about this. However, I feel I have something else important to say about the irresponsibility of Democrats' Russia baiting and the need to contact our Congresspersons--ESPECIALLY Democrats. See my comment below, which I've been sharing widely on Facebook.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:03:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 17 fans, 109 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1339 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

DEMOCRATS' PROFOUND IRRESPONSIBILITY: CALLING TRUMP PUTIN'S PUPPET WHEN HE'S REALLY THE KOCH BROTHERS' PUPPET

In a previous post, I referred to most Democrats as neoliberals and wusses, or some mix of the two. I gave that as an argument we must "go Indivisible" on them, using the sound civic advice of the Indivisible guide--published so we'd lambaste Republicans--to lambaste DEMOCRATS for their spinelessness and lack of principle in offering purely partisan and utterly feeble resistance to Trump.

Reading Noam Chomsky's analysis of Trump's first 100 days convinces me even more of Democrats' criminal lack of principle in opposing Trump. Chomsky rightly "cuts to the chase," emphasizing how Trump's reckless, science-denying climate policy menaces the very survival of our species. Meanwhile, Democrats, who should be going ballistic over Trump's planetary ecocide, are obsessed with the largely unsubstantiated--and ultimately trivial--claim that Vladimir Putin and Russians somehow interfered with our presidential election on Trump's behalf. They speak--with mind-boggling implausibility--of Trump as Putin's puppet.

Isn't it VASTLY more plausible--and INFINITELY more important--to speak of Trump as the Koch brothers' puppet? In other words, as puppet of the most vicious ecocidal criminals in human history. I suspect Democrats, with their own billionaires and fossil fuel mavens to please, dare not speak of Trump's REAL billionaire puppet masters. This reckless failure to frame humanity's most important issue properly--damning Trump as the cringing lackey of ecocidal criminals--is perhaps the BEST reason to "go Indivisible" on spineless establishment Democrats. ESPECIALLY Congressional leaders Schumer and Pelosi. click here

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:05:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Peter Sepall

Become a Fan
Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 222 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I think part of the point of Russia-baiting Trump was to pressure him into taking a more adversarial stance towards Russian interests, and now that he has spilled blood for the establishment they, like any street gang, can use that to make him one of their own. It's unfortunate that he wasn't more principled but are people really surprised? He always seemed like a very weak man to me.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 2:33:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 