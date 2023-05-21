Russia - Islamic World economic conference opens in Kazan, Tatarstan

An international economic summit to enhance cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology and promote social and cultural ties between Russia and the Islamic world opened in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, on Thursday.

The 14th International Economic Summit: Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023 also aims to expand Islamic finance and the halal industry in Russia and create new markets and economic opportunities for investors from the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Tellingly, Kazam will also host the 2024 BRICS summit.

Vladimir Putin's message

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to the three-day Forum, pointed out that Russia enjoys traditionally close, trust-based relations with Muslim states, both bilateral and as part of our interaction with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"These relations are built on partnership, respect for each other's sovereignty and civilizational identity. We are united by a common desire to create a more just multipolar world order that is based on international law. The Islamic world is actively developing and has important accomplishments in trade, finance, innovations and applied scientific research. Russia is open to extensive business and cultural cooperation with Muslim countries," he added.

Addressing the opening session, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin stressed that Russia and the Islamic states are bound by strong ties of friendship and deep respect. "The strategic nature of our partnership not only strengthens relations, but also opens up new prospects. This is evidenced by the growth of trade turnover between Russia and the OIC states by almost 30% over the past 3 years. I am convinced that by joining efforts, we will be able to overcome the existing challenges together, achieve prosperity of our states and peoples," Marat Khusnullin said.

"Special words of gratitude to our friends from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with whom we are actively working, to all foreign partners and business representatives who visited Kazan Forum. We have tried to create comfortable conditions for our guests to work and establish new contacts. I am sure that this forum will contribute to the further prosperity of our countries," Chairman of the Strategic Vision Group "Russia - Islamic World" Rustam Minnikhanov added.



Russia Halal Expo 2023

Russia Halal Expo 2023 on Thursday opened its doors to visitors on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Summit: Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023.

Expected to garner more than 7,000 visitors, the expo features halal products and services with an aim to promote the halal industry in Russia, improve commercial, economic, and social relations between Russia and participating Muslim countries and give trading partners a chance to showcase their goods.

"Our slogan is trust and cooperation that has become the pivotal factor in the development of relations between Russia and Muslim countries not only in the economic sphere but also in the diversity of all cooperation projects that truly manifest our strategic partnership," Marat Khusnullin, Russia's deputy prime minister, said in his keynote speech.

Khusnullin, who is also chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Economic Forum, said the trade between Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has grown by almost 30% over the past three years in line with the strengthening ties between countries taking part in the Kazan Forum.

Tellingly, restaurants and hotels in Kazan have been asked to feature alcohol-free and Muslim-friendly halal menus, while markets were urged to temporarily stop selling pork.



After the opening ceremony, the guests got acquainted with the exposition of Russia Halal Expo. The exhibition is the largest halal industry venue in Russia. Among the participants are representatives of almost all sectors of the economy, including food production, healthcare, industry, fashion and beauty industry, tourism, information technology, finance and investment.

The International Economic Forum of Russia and the countries participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was first held in 2009, creating a leading international platform for discussing cooperation and implementing joint projects.

