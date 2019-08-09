- Advertisement -



Russell Brand & Marianne Williamson | Under The Skin Full Episode

I've been familiar with Russell Brand for some time, and liked what I've seen, such as his interviews with Rupert Sheldrake and Professor Brian Cox. This hour-long video does a great job "getting under MW's skin," as Russell typically or always does with his guests. I particularly liked it in large measure because I see Marianne as one of the brightest bulbs on the planet, if not the brightest, certainly in terms of those running for President. Her wit, lightning-fast responses, depth of thought, and awareness of needed system change never cease to both amaze me and inspire me personally. If you haven't seen Russell Brand before, it won't take long to get a sense of where's coming from--a mighty rough background now working from what I consider a truly higher level.