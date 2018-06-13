Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rudy Giuliani's soon-to-be third ex-wife says he was cheating ... again. And where is Rudy?

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/13/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Jen Hayden Daily Kos Staff

From flickr.com: Rudy Giuliani, Also known as Ghoulie-ani. {MID-297463}
Rudy Giuliani, Also known as Ghoulie-ani.
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Rudy Giuliani, the current personal attorney of Donald J. Trump, is making news again, perhaps not in the way he'd hoped. It was just last week that Giuliani said Trump's former mistress wasn't to be believed because, "just look at her." He pissed off women nationwide with his misogynistic comments, possibly including his soon-to-be ex-wife. His third ex-wife. New York gossip website, Page Six, is reporting their impending divorce is the result of Rudy's cheating ways:

As The Post exclusively reported Tuesday, Giuliani has been cheating on wife Judith Nathan with married New Hampshire hospital administrator Maria Rosa Ryan, according to sources.

Giuliani denied the affair to The Post, although he added that the dinner and movie he shared with Ryan at a posh spa March 29 -- five days before Nathan filed for divorce -- occurred when he "was in effect separated."

- Advertisement -

Nathan shot back in a statement, "My husband's denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her."

Of course, Rudy Giuliani has a history of being an unfaithful ass to women. He began publicly flaunting his relationship with Judith Nathan in 2000, while he was married to Donna Hanover. And if you think breaking up with someone by text is bad, recall that Donna Hanover found out her marriage was over when Rudy held a press conference announcing he was divorcing her. It was ugly:

"Then, on May 10, he held a press conference announcing that he and Hanover were separating -- without informing her first. Hanover, after learning the news of her dissolved marriage along with everyone else, then held her own press conference a few hours later, accusing Giuliani of starting their troubles by carrying on a different affair with former staffer. Giuliani officially filed divorce papers in October of that year, and it continued to get uglier. Hanover even successfully obtained a temporary restraining order barring Nathan from visiting Gracie Mansion."

His first marriage to Regina Peruggi lasted 14 years, but was eventually annulled because they were second cousins.

And while we are on the topic of Rudy Giuliani, where is he? The man never met a camera or a microphone he didn't love and he has gone mysteriously quiet since pig-ish comments about Stormy Daniels. Could it be he's gone into hiding since attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted this?

- Advertisement -
Michael Avenatti@MichaelAvenatti

Mr. Giuliani: my client deserves an apology for your sexist, disgusting, comments about her and women in general. I strongly suggest you provide one. Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year? Ever hear of something called an IP address?...

7:43 AM - Jun 11, 2018

This morning, Avenatti also noted Rudy's unusual absence from the media spotlight. He also predicted storms will soon be upon us.

Michael Avenatti@MichaelAvenatti
It's been raining receipts since Saturday. And I love the forecast for Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Giuliani (who appears to have gone missing since his idiotic, sexist comments).
6:33 AM - Jun 13, 2018

Buckle up, America.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 