By Jen Hayden Daily Kos Staff



Rudy Giuliani, Also known as Ghoulie-ani.

Rudy Giuliani, the current personal attorney of Donald J. Trump, is making news again, perhaps not in the way he'd hoped. It was just last week that Giuliani said Trump's former mistress wasn't to be believed because, "just look at her." He pissed off women nationwide with his misogynistic comments, possibly including his soon-to-be ex-wife. His third ex-wife. New York gossip website, Page Six, is reporting their impending divorce is the result of Rudy's cheating ways:

As The Post exclusively reported Tuesday, Giuliani has been cheating on wife Judith Nathan with married New Hampshire hospital administrator Maria Rosa Ryan, according to sources. Giuliani denied the affair to The Post, although he added that the dinner and movie he shared with Ryan at a posh spa March 29 -- five days before Nathan filed for divorce -- occurred when he "was in effect separated." - Advertisement - Nathan shot back in a statement, "My husband's denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her."

Of course, Rudy Giuliani has a history of being an unfaithful ass to women. He began publicly flaunting his relationship with Judith Nathan in 2000, while he was married to Donna Hanover. And if you think breaking up with someone by text is bad, recall that Donna Hanover found out her marriage was over when Rudy held a press conference announcing he was divorcing her. It was ugly:

"Then, on May 10, he held a press conference announcing that he and Hanover were separating -- without informing her first. Hanover, after learning the news of her dissolved marriage along with everyone else, then held her own press conference a few hours later, accusing Giuliani of starting their troubles by carrying on a different affair with former staffer. Giuliani officially filed divorce papers in October of that year, and it continued to get uglier. Hanover even successfully obtained a temporary restraining order barring Nathan from visiting Gracie Mansion."

His first marriage to Regina Peruggi lasted 14 years, but was eventually annulled because they were second cousins.

And while we are on the topic of Rudy Giuliani, where is he? The man never met a camera or a microphone he didn't love and he has gone mysteriously quiet since pig-ish comments about Stormy Daniels. Could it be he's gone into hiding since attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted this?

Michael Avenatti@MichaelAvenatti Mr. Giuliani: my client deserves an apology for your sexist, disgusting, comments about her and women in general. I strongly suggest you provide one. Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year? Ever hear of something called an IP address?... 7:43 AM - Jun 11, 2018

This morning, Avenatti also noted Rudy's unusual absence from the media spotlight. He also predicted storms will soon be upon us.

Michael Avenatti@MichaelAvenatti

It's been raining receipts since Saturday. And I love the forecast for Mr. Trump, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Giuliani (who appears to have gone missing since his idiotic, sexist comments).

6:33 AM - Jun 13, 2018

Buckle up, America.