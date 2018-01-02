From CEPR



National Distribution of GOP Tax Plans

There is little question that the Republicans in Congress were quite explicitly targeting high-tax blue states with their decision to severely limit the deductions for state and local taxes. Putting a cap of $10,000 on these deductions can add thousands of dollars to the tax bills of many upper middle class people living in relatively high-tax states like California or New York. As a result, these states will feel considerable pressure from a politically powerful bloc to lower taxes, which will then necessitate cutbacks in areas like education and health care.



Fortunately, there are ways to undermine the Republican effort. An obvious one is to partially replace the state income tax with an employer side payroll tax. This can lead to a situation in which the state tax on wage income ends up being fully deductible against federal income taxes even for people who do not itemize on their tax forms.



To take a simple example, suppose a state imposes a flat 5 percent income tax. A person earning $200,000 a year will be paying $10,000 a year in state income taxes. If they also own a home and pay $8,000 to $10,000 a year in property taxes (a plausible scenario in California or New York), the $10,000 cap will drastically reduce the amount they can deduct on their federal taxes.





