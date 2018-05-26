Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Royal wedding minister leads protesters to the White House

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/26/18

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

'From Share Blue

The Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop Michael Curry, went to the White House to protest "a dangerous crisis of moral and political leadership."

From youtube.com: Royal wedding minister leads protesters to the White House {MID-294672}
Royal wedding minister leads protesters to the White House
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Raw Stories)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

After delivering a stirring sermon at last weekend's Royal Wedding in London that turned him into an international media star, Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was back home in the United States on Thursday night -- leading a march to the gates outside the White House to protest "a dangerous crisis of moral and political leadership."

Adding his voice to the progressive Christian movement in the age of Trump, Curry and an array of clergy members preached defiance against hate, while addressing an overflow crowd of more than 1,000 people at the National City Christian Church.

"It's like somebody woke up Jim Crow," Curry told CNN just prior to the Thursday service, "and said let's not just segregate Americans over race, let's separate people along religious and political and class lines, too."

- Advertisement -

The event was dubbed non-partisan, but Trump was clearly the target of concern.

"Racial bigotry is a brutal denial of the image of God," said Barbara Williams-Skinner, one of the speakers at the service. "White nationalism and racism are in our nation on many fronts, including at the highest levels."

Curry, a Chicago native, made international headlines when he spoke at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where he talked passionately about the redemptive power of love.

"Imagine our homes and families when this way of love is the way. Imagine our neighborhoods and communities when love is the way," he stressed. "Imagine our governments and countries when love is the way."

Curry has a long history of social justice. While a bishop in North Carolina, he supported the Moral Mondays campaign, which featured weekly statehouse protests against GOP-led inequality.

The "Reclaiming Jesus" movement, which led the march, is trying to undo the damage that right-wing, white evangelicals are doing through their unblinking support of a racist demagogue like Trump.

- Advertisement -

"Trump evangelicals have so completely and uncritically offered their faithful allegiance to the man in the White House that they have compromised the gospel of Jesus Christ -- whose values the president's life has stood antithetically against," longtime progressive religious leader Jim Wallis recently wrote. "The result in the way the country now views evangelicals, and white Christians in general, has been devastating to the integrity of faith in America and caused great confusion around the world."

Lots of faithful Christians are repulsed by what they see in the White House.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Even Trump lapdog Giuliani can't defend Trump's new ugly attack on Obama

White House stunned as Giuliani racks up new possible felonies for Trump

In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

Trump's trade war backfires as red states defy him

How Fox News Is Destroying The Republican Party

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 