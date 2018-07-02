 
 
"Roundup/glyphosate needs no carcinogen label and FDA is there to protect Americans?" USA's Self-Preservation Disappears

By Stephen Fox (Page 1 of 6 pages)

How strong is cancer patient's case against Roundup-maker Monsanto? A California man dying of cancer appeared in court, claiming a popular weed killer made him sick. In the first case of its kind to reach trial, Dewayne Johnson is ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS This Morning)   Permission   Details   DMCA

With Federal Judge William Shubb in Sacramento back in February 2018 having eviscerated the California Carcinogenic Identification Commission's decision to require mandatory labeling on all Roundup/Glyphosate products, the United States has taken a gigantic step backwards into corporate-manipulated regulatory oblivion.

[from Courthouse News: click here

Shubb sided with the St. Louis-based chemical giant in its First Amendment lawsuit, ruling that warning labels, which would have been required as of July, could confuse and mislead customers.

"The required warning for glyphosate does not appear to be factually accurate and uncontroversial because it conveys the message that glyphosate's carcinogenicity is an undisputed fact, when almost all other regulators have concluded that there is insufficient evidence that it causes cancer," the ruling issued late Monday states].

Judge Vincent Chhabria found it all hilarious: "Iowa farmers are awash in Roundup weed killer." That was a federal judge's takeaway after seeing slides that "sort of seared into my brain" that the main chemical in Monsanto Co.'s Roundup is ubiquitous in the Hawkeye state's cropland."I got the impression that everybody takes a shower in glyphosate every day in Iowa," U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said in court, with a hint of hyperbole."

click here

As far as I can determine, no decision has been made by Chhabria in the past 3 months, although what were called "final arguments" have already been heard.

see also: click here

also: click here

>>>>>>>>

Generally speaking, the vast lot of American press and our esteemed journalists are sound asleep at the wheel when it comes to not writing about such developments. I have a good friend, Dr. Betty Martini, who has devoted all of her time since 1992 to educating people about the harm done by the carcinogenic artificial sweetener, aspartame, now made by Ajinomoto, but formerly made by Monsanto.

The press occasionally writes little puff pieces about how aspartame has been proven to be "harmless" (yes, by all of those corporate-funded "research" studies). Only occasionally does any journalist ever write outside that corporate box to raise questions or to present new facts. They don't even want to bring up the obvious facts that aspartame is metabolized in the cells as formaldehyde, which does irreparable neurodegenerative and mitochondrial damage, or that the FDA used to compile from consumer complaints a list of 92 symptoms attributed to aspartame consumption but stopped during the Clinton years in 1995.

Why should they, since every President since Ronald Reagan has consumed "diet" products or "diet cokes"? (Aspartame's FDA approval was forced through the FDA in 1981 by Donald Rumsfeld, former CEO of the first aspartame patent holder, G.D. Searle, the pharmaceutical company from Chicago, as a special favor to Rumsfeld by Reagan because Rumsfeld was leaving Searle as its CEO during the Carter years, 1976 to 1980. Remember those sugarless jelly beans Reagan liked so much, and remember how he died of Alzheimer's disease?)

Genocide practiced by the FDA? 15,000 food products and 8000 medical products being metabolized as formaldehyde? This should be the stuff of front page stories in the New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today, and yet not one of those papers will even print letters to the editor about this wide spread poison, whether it be Roundup/Glyphosate or aspartame. Lawsuits for product damage and personal injuries get paid off and/or swept under the rug.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Please let me know your thoughts on these matters as a comment.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 2, 2018 at 11:44:25 PM

John Jonik

When will anti-Glyphosate, anti-Monsanto/Bayer activists simply look up the term "Glyphosate Tobacco" to, belatedly, link the Monsantos and the rest of the grossly-ignored pesticide cartel (incl. pharms that make tobacco pesticides AND cig additives) to everyone's ready-hated Cigarette Industry? Is the term "pesticide pegs" too radical to use to refer to typical cigarettes? It's far from inaccurate after all....tobacco being the SIXTH most pesticide-intensive crop.

Or...shall we continue to blame/scapegoat Mother Nature or only the natural tobacco plant for "smoking related" diseases impossible to be caused by smoke from natural plants? Culpable industries, and their sold-out "regulators" thereby off the hook.

How convenient for the Monsantos/Bayers...and their allies in gov't.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 3, 2018 at 4:01:05 AM

John Jonik

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 3, 2018 at 4:26:49 AM

